Marat Grigorian revisits long-standing rivalry with Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 165

ONE 165 on January 28 will play host to the sixth encounter between pound-for-pound featherweight kickboxing greats Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Both men will go head-to-head in a catchweight kickboxing clash, one of the confirmed attractions in ONE Championship’s much-awaited return to Japan. This spectacle takes place at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

The two have faced each other five times before, with Sitthichai holding a 4-1 lead in their rivalry. Each bout has been a thrilling and hard-fought contest.

Despite Sitthichai’s overall series advantage, it’s worth noting that Grigorian emerged victorious in their most recent encounter.

In May 2019, the Armenian-Belgian dynamo finally caught a break by defeating “Killer Kid” for the Glory Lightweight World Title.

With both men hungry for success, this showdown could be their last opportunity to position themselves for a run at the coveted ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship currently held by Chingiz Allazov.