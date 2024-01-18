Marat Grigorian revisits long-standing rivalry with Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 165
ONE 165 on January 28 will play host to the sixth encounter between pound-for-pound featherweight kickboxing greats Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.
Both men will go head-to-head in a catchweight kickboxing clash, one of the confirmed attractions in ONE Championship’s much-awaited return to Japan. This spectacle takes place at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.
The two have faced each other five times before, with Sitthichai holding a 4-1 lead in their rivalry. Each bout has been a thrilling and hard-fought contest.
Despite Sitthichai’s overall series advantage, it’s worth noting that Grigorian emerged victorious in their most recent encounter.
In May 2019, the Armenian-Belgian dynamo finally caught a break by defeating “Killer Kid” for the Glory Lightweight World Title.
With both men hungry for success, this showdown could be their last opportunity to position themselves for a run at the coveted ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship currently held by Chingiz Allazov.
Rade Opacic vs. Iraj Azizpour also booked for ONE 165
Adding to the excitement of ONE 165, the event also features a heavyweight kickboxing showdown between Rade Opacic and Iraj Azizpour.
Both behemoths are determined to establish themselves as the next World Title contender in the division, and a victory could significantly boost their standings.
Opacic is riding high on a huge wave of momentum, boasting a promotional 6-1 record with five knockout victories.
The Serbian’s most recent triumph over Guto Inocente in June 2023 washed away the bitter taste of his lone defeat in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
Azizpour, on the other hand, is seeking redemption after falling to Roman Kryklia in the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final in November 2022.
A decisive win over Opacic could be his ticket to a fourth date against Kryklia — potentially for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship this time around.