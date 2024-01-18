Megan Anderson reacts after UFC champion Sean Strickland goes off on Canadian journalist: “Maybe don’t give him a platform”

By Harry Kettle - January 18, 2024

MMA fighter Megan Anderson has given her thoughts on Sean Strickland’s recent rant during UFC 297 fight week.

Sean Strickland

On Saturday night, Sean Strickland returns to the Octagon to defend his UFC middleweight championship. He’ll do so against Dricus du Plessis, in what has become a pretty personal rivalry over the course of the last few months.

Ahead of fight night, Sean has been taking part in a lot of interviews with the media. That includes his media day scrum, during which he went on quite the rant at a journalist who asked him about his previous comments on the LGBTQ+ and trans communities.

RELATED: Sean Strickland absolutely goes off on Canadian reporter ahead of UFC 297: “Go f**k yourself”

The quotes speak for themselves, but it’s unlikely to be the last we hear from Strickland on matters of this nature. The aforementioned Megan Anderson recently decided to weigh in on the controversy.

Anderson’s thoughts on Strickland controversy

“I understand from a journalist POV asking these types of qns [questions] and not shying away from thesr topics, etc. However, when you have someone like Sean who is confrontational, at times volatile, and has very polarizing beliefs, maybe don’t give him a platform asking these qns [shrug emoji].”

Sean Strickland is always going to be a polarizing figure in the mixed martial arts community and that much goes without saying. He says exactly what he thinks, and he doesn’t really care who he offends. Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see how the media navigate that. After all, if he keeps up his current form in the cage, he could begin to carve out quite the championship legacy for himself.

What are your thoughts on Sean Strickland’s remarks during fight week? Do you believe he is the favorite to beat Dricus du Plessis and retain his UFC middleweight championship? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Megan Anderson Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Sean Strickland ranting

UFC champion Sean Strickland says he has not time for Women’s MMA: “I don't want to see two little cats fight”

Harry Kettle - January 18, 2024
Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping says Strickland vs. Du Plessis is 'very personal'

Zain Bando - January 17, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is familiar with big fights, as he won the title from Luke Rockhold on under two weeks’ notice at UFC 199 in June 2016.

Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis opens up on the DM he received from Sean Strickland

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis has revealed that Sean Strickland sent him a DM after their altercation at UFC 296.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland absolutely goes off on Canadian reporter ahead of UFC 297: “Go f**k yourself”

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wasn’t happy with a question a Canadian reporter asked him ahead of his UFC 297 title defense against Dricus Du Plessis.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland explains why Dricus Du Plessis is a "harder fight" compared to Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024

Sean Strickland doesn’t think Dricus Du Plessis is better than Israel Adesanya but does think he will be a harder fight.

Sean Strickland and Ian Machado Garry

Sean Strickland slams Ian Machado Garry after the Irishman says he wants to fight: “He hides who he is”

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024
Tatiana Suarez
UFC

WATCH | HBO releases trailer for 'The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez' documentary

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2024

HBO has announced plans to release a documentary about UFC women’s strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis says he’s open to fighting Israel Adesanya at UFC 300: “Give the fans what they want”

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2024

If Dricus du Plessis wins the middleweight title on Saturday, he’s down to face Israel Adesanya at UFC 300 in April.

Donn Davis and Dana White
UFC

PFL's Donn Davis takes shot after UFC postpones 'poor' Saudi Arabia event: "I don't think it's any coincidence"

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2024

PFL executive Donn Davis believes that it’s not a coincidence that the UFC recently moved their March Saudi Arabia event.

Julianna Pena posing
Mayra Bueno Silva

Julianna Pena believes 'nobody' is excited for UFC 297 title fight between Mayra Bueno Silva and Raquel Pennington

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2024

Julianna Pena believes that Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva are fighting for the chance to face her at UFC 297.