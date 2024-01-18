Megan Anderson reacts after UFC champion Sean Strickland goes off on Canadian journalist: “Maybe don’t give him a platform”

MMA fighter Megan Anderson has given her thoughts on Sean Strickland’s recent rant during UFC 297 fight week.

On Saturday night, Sean Strickland returns to the Octagon to defend his UFC middleweight championship. He’ll do so against Dricus du Plessis, in what has become a pretty personal rivalry over the course of the last few months.

Ahead of fight night, Sean has been taking part in a lot of interviews with the media. That includes his media day scrum, during which he went on quite the rant at a journalist who asked him about his previous comments on the LGBTQ+ and trans communities.

RELATED: Sean Strickland absolutely goes off on Canadian reporter ahead of UFC 297: “Go f**k yourself”

The quotes speak for themselves, but it’s unlikely to be the last we hear from Strickland on matters of this nature. The aforementioned Megan Anderson recently decided to weigh in on the controversy.