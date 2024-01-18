Megan Anderson reacts after UFC champion Sean Strickland goes off on Canadian journalist: “Maybe don’t give him a platform”
MMA fighter Megan Anderson has given her thoughts on Sean Strickland’s recent rant during UFC 297 fight week.
On Saturday night, Sean Strickland returns to the Octagon to defend his UFC middleweight championship. He’ll do so against Dricus du Plessis, in what has become a pretty personal rivalry over the course of the last few months.
Ahead of fight night, Sean has been taking part in a lot of interviews with the media. That includes his media day scrum, during which he went on quite the rant at a journalist who asked him about his previous comments on the LGBTQ+ and trans communities.
The quotes speak for themselves, but it’s unlikely to be the last we hear from Strickland on matters of this nature. The aforementioned Megan Anderson recently decided to weigh in on the controversy.
I understand from a journalist pov asking these types of qns and not shying away from these topics, etc.
However, when you have someone like Sean who is confrontational, at times volatile, and has very polarizing beliefs, maybe don't give him a platform asking these qns 🤷🏻♀️ https://t.co/8fikDV0kH5
— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) January 17, 2024
Anderson’s thoughts on Strickland controversy
Sean Strickland is always going to be a polarizing figure in the mixed martial arts community and that much goes without saying. He says exactly what he thinks, and he doesn’t really care who he offends. Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see how the media navigate that. After all, if he keeps up his current form in the cage, he could begin to carve out quite the championship legacy for himself.
What are your thoughts on Sean Strickland’s remarks during fight week? Do you believe he is the favorite to beat Dricus du Plessis and retain his UFC middleweight championship? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!