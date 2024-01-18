Sean Strickland absolutely goes off on Canadian reporter ahead of UFC 297: “Go f**k yourself”

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wasn’t happy with a question a Canadian reporter asked him ahead of his UFC 297 title defense against Dricus Du Plessis.

Ahead of his title fight, Strickland was at media day when a reporter asked the middleweight champ about his past comments about the LGBTQ+ community. The reporter said Toronto is known to have a strong LGBTQ+ community, and Strickland wasn’t thrilled about it and proceeded to blast him, ‘Tarzan’ also asked the reporter if he voted for current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Sean Strickland just WENT OFF on media asking about his thoughts on LGBTQ 😳 pic.twitter.com/vqKbhQv3Bs — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 17, 2024

Strickland: Let me ask you something, are you gay? Look me in your eyes, are you gay? Are you a gay man? If you had a son and he was like, he was gay, you don’t want a grandkid?

Reporter: No problem with it.

Strickland: You are a weak f*****g man, dude. You’re part of the f****** problem, you elected Justin Trudeau. When he seized the bank accounts like you’re just f*****g pathetic. The fact that you have no f*****g back bone as he shut down your f*****g country and seized bank accounts. You ask me some stupid shit like that. Go f**k yourself, move the f*k* on, man. You f*****g coward.

The reporter then asked Sean Strickland again about his past comments on the trans community, when the UFC middleweight champion went on a rant.

“You are an infection. You are the definition of weakness, everything that is wrong with the world is because of f*****g you. Tghe best thing is, the world is not buying it. The world is not buying the bullsh*t you’re f*****g pedalling. The world is not saying, ‘You know what? You’re right. Chicks have dicks.’ The world is not saying that,” Strickland said.

“The world is saying, ‘No, there are two genders. I don’t want my kids being taught about who they can f**k in school. I don’t want my kids being taught about their sexual preference. This guy is the f*****g enemy. You want to look at the f*****g enemy to our world, it’s that motherf****r right there. Asking these stupid f*****g questions,” Strickland concluded.

The exchange caught many by surprise, but immediately afterwards, Sean Strickland went back to answering questions about his UFC 297 title fight against Dricus Du Plessis.