Sean Strickland absolutely goes off on Canadian reporter ahead of UFC 297: “Go f**k yourself”

By Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wasn’t happy with a question a Canadian reporter asked him ahead of his UFC 297 title defense against Dricus Du Plessis.

Sean Strickland

Ahead of his title fight, Strickland was at media day when a reporter asked the middleweight champ about his past comments about the LGBTQ+ community. The reporter said Toronto is known to have a strong LGBTQ+ community, and Strickland wasn’t thrilled about it and proceeded to blast him, ‘Tarzan’ also asked the reporter if he voted for current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Strickland: Let me ask you something, are you gay? Look me in your eyes, are you gay? Are you a gay man? If you had a son and he was like, he was gay, you don’t want a grandkid?

Reporter: No problem with it.

Strickland: You are a weak f*****g man, dude. You’re part of the f****** problem, you elected Justin Trudeau. When he seized the bank accounts like you’re just f*****g pathetic. The fact that you have no f*****g back bone as he shut down your f*****g country and seized bank accounts. You ask me some stupid shit like that. Go f**k yourself, move the f*k* on, man. You f*****g coward.

The reporter then asked Sean Strickland again about his past comments on the trans community, when the UFC middleweight champion went on a rant.

“You are an infection. You are the definition of weakness, everything that is wrong with the world is because of f*****g you. Tghe best thing is, the world is not buying it. The world is not buying the bullsh*t you’re f*****g pedalling. The world is not saying, ‘You know what? You’re right. Chicks have dicks.’ The world is not saying that,” Strickland said.

“The world is saying, ‘No, there are two genders. I don’t want my kids being taught about who they can f**k in school. I don’t want my kids being taught about their sexual preference. This guy is the f*****g enemy. You want to look at the f*****g enemy to our world, it’s that motherf****r right there. Asking these stupid f*****g questions,” Strickland concluded.

The exchange caught many by surprise, but immediately afterwards, Sean Strickland went back to answering questions about his UFC 297 title fight against Dricus Du Plessis.

