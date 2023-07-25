Sean Strickland slams Robert Whittaker for his UFC 290 loss to Dricus Du Plessis: “He is a one-tricky f**king pony”

By Susan Cox - July 25, 2023

Sean Strickland is slamming former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker for his UFC 290 loss to Dricus Du Plessis.

Sean Strickland

It was earlier this month that Robert Whittaker (24-7 MMA) and Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) met in the Octagon at UFC 290. The result was a TKO loss for Whittaker at 2:23 of round 2.

With the victory ‘Stillnocks’ has eight consecutive wins in the cage.

‘The Reaper’ has 2 wins and 2 losses in his last four fights in the Octagon.

It was during an interview with Helen Yee that Sean Strickland gave his thoughts on Robert Whittaker:

“Whittaker kinda looked like sh*t, man. I think it’s kinda weird. I think everybody thought Whittaker kinda looked like sh*t. Maybe Dricus is that awkward that he made him look like sh*t. But like, Whittaker’s just this one-tricky pony. Whittaker can fight, but he is a one-tricky f**king pony.”

Continuing Sean Strickland said:

“The moment that f**king trick doesn’t land, and now it comes down to fighting in the pocket — when it comes to doing anything else besides a karate blitz, he doesn’t really have it. He did some sh*tty shot. I think Whittaker, whenever that karate blitz wasn’t landing, he started having those f**king wheels start spinning, like, ‘Oh man, the thing that I do to everybody’s not working. What do I do now? I guess we wrestle,’ and that didn’t work… When you’re a one-trick pony and that one trick works a lot, it’s f**king great. But when it doesn’t work, it’s time to f**king do the man dance.”

Strickland, 32, has had back-to-back victories this year, defeating Abusupiyan Magomedov (25-5 MMA) by TKO and Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) by unanimous decision.

As for what is next for Strickland, rumors have it that he’ll be fighting for gold at UFC 293 which takes place on Saturday, September 9th at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Will it be Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA) vs Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) for the middleweight title?

What do you think of Sean Stricklands’ comments concerning Robert Whittaker? Would you like to see Strickland vs Adesanya this coming September?

