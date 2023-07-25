Ben Askren shares direct messages with Dana White regarding a potential UFC rematch with Jorge Masvidal

By Susan Cox - July 25, 2023

Ben Askren has shared direct messages with Dana White regarding a potential UFC rematch with Jorge Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal, Ben Askren

Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) and Ben Askren (19-2 MMA) met in the Octagon in July of 2019 at UFC 239. The result was a knockout victory for Masvidal at 0:05 of Round 1. It was to be the fastest KO in UFC history.

Askren, 39, announced his retirement from MMA in November of 2019.

Masvidal, 38, announced his retirement this past April after going down to defeat against Gilbert Burns (22-6 MMA) at UFC 287. It was to be ‘Gamebred’s’ fourth consecutive loss in the cage.

Apparently, Ben Askren is serious about a rematch with Jorge Masvidal, messaging UFC President, Dana White saying:

“I know I’m retired but I sure would love to beat up Jorge. Let me know if he is in.”

Sharing the text exchange on Twitter, Askren commented:

“Balls in your court mr BMF”

Masvidal spoke with ‘TMZ Sports‘ and gave his thoughts on Askren’s callout and a rematch:

“Hey, Ben. I’ll beat your ass with both hands behind my back. Ben’s so bad at boxing. He’s the one that said it. Look, Ben, I’ll only give you the rematch in boxing, motherf***er. People will tune in because I can’t knee him in the face, right? Maybe Ben can ‘get his way now.’ Hey, Ben, kiss my ass, you coming out of retirement. I’ll send you right back into it, motherf***er. This guy, bro. They shouldn’t have shown me that comment, you corny motherf***er.”

In another post, Askren doubled down, saying he wants a rematch in MMA, not boxing, and referred to Masvidal as a ‘coward’:

“No, I’m not gonna box Jorge. If Jorge was really a BMF he will accept a rematch in MMA and not be a coward.”

Apparently, there’s a willingness on both sides to come out of retirement and fight one another, the only mitigating factor would be the forum – a boxing ring or a cage.

Would you like to see Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren II?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ben Askren Dana White Jorge Masvidal UFC

