Sean Strickland tells the UFC he has “a price” in order to fight Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in Australia: “Pay me”

Sean Strickland has responded to Israel Adesanya saying they will be fighting in Australia at UFC 293.

Adesanya took to social media to announce that Dricus Du Plessis won’t be able to fight him at UFC 293 in Australia on September 9. He also claimed Strickland would be stepping in, but the American says in order for him to face Adesanya in September he needs to be paid accordingly.

“I understand you, Dricus. It is very natural to fight – I just fought a week before you – and then to be like hey you want to fly across the world and fight a guy on seven weeks’ notice? It is very natural to say I don’t want to do that,” Sean Strickland said to Helen Yee. “But, I’m a f*****g man, I’m not a f*****g p****y. If you pay me, I have a price. You pay me money, I will fight him right here. Unlike Dricus who is probably a smarter man (than me), the true African he is, I am not. You f*****g pay me, we will fight right here… I mean, we are in talks. Like I said, just f*****g pay me.