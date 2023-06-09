UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya likes the idea of money fight with Khamzat Chimaev: “Cheddar makes it better”

By Susan Cox - June 9, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya likes the idea of a money fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev, Israel Adesanya, UFC

Khamzat Chimaev has made in known that he wants a fight with Adesanya, speaking on his YouTube channel, the undefeated Swede said:

“For Israel, there’s nobody there – only me.  So, if you spoke about money, if you ask the fans, they want to see me and Israel. I’m a bad matchup for him. Everyone knows he’s going to lose the title (to me). That’s why they save that guy. They don’t want to lose him that fast. (I’d) finish that guy without punches, and that’s why they’re scared. Then (his) story’s dead, you know?”

Israel Adesanya, 33, reclaimed his middleweight crown by defeating Alex Pereira by knockout this past April at UFC 287.

‘The Last Stylebender’ now has his eye on the winner of Robert Whittaker (25-6 MMA) vs. Dricus du Plessis (19-2 MMA), who will be competing at UFC 290 on Saturday, July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Adesanya, speaking on the ‘Impaulsive‘ podcast shared his thoughts on making a fight with Chimaev:

“Trust me, I’m not scared of nobody on this (expletive) planet. No one. And also, guess what, I like a challenge. Chimaev presents something unique that — I’ve seen wrestlers before. It’s a big fight. That’s why I like it. Cheddar makes it better. But he’s got Kamaru (Usman) and after that is probably gonna go for the title (if he wins). I’ve got bigger fish to fry. I’m gonna be there in July (for UFC 290) and I’ll see what’s up. Not with Rob, with Du Plessis.”

So there you have it – while Israel Adesanya will not back down from a fight with Khamzat Chimaev, he still has ‘bigger fish to fry’.

Would you like to see ‘Borz’ (12-0 MMA) and ‘The Last Stylebender’ (24-2 MMA) fight in the Octagon? Do you believe that Chimaev would take away Adesanya’s title?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Amanda Nunes, UFC 256

UFC 289: 'Nunes vs. Aldana' Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - June 9, 2023
Charles Oliveira

Dana White not committed to giving the winner of Beneil Dariush vs. Charles Oliveira the next UFC lightweight title shot: “We’ll see what happens”

Harry Kettle - June 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White has not committed to giving the winner of Beneil Dariush vs Charles Oliveira the next title shot at lightweight.

Jasmine Jasudavicius
Jasmine Jasudavicius

Jasmine Jasudavicius "super excited" to fight in Canada, expects UFC 289 scrap against Miranda Maverick to be a "banger"

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Jasmine Jasudavicius is getting the chance to fight in Canada for the first time in the UFC.

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena claims she made Amanda Nunes "relevant again" by beating her: "She’s probably really thankful for me"

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Julianna Pena says she made Amanda Nunes relevant again.

Bobby Green, Jared Gordon
Jared Gordon

Bobby Green rips Jared Gordon for snitching on himself that he had a concussion before Jim Miller fight: "What’s the matter with you?"

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Bobby Green has taken aim at his former opponent Jared Gordon.

Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush shuts down talk that his UFC 289 fight against Charles Oliveira is the real main event

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023
Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira reacts to possibility of being leapfrogged by the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2: "I'm next"

Lewis Simpson - June 8, 2023

Charles Oliveira believes a win over Beneil Dariush will be enough to secure a second fight with Islam Makhachev.

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, UFC 277
Julianna Pena

UFC champion Amanda Nunes explains why she decided not to retire: "I couldn’t leave my belt with Julianna"

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Amanda Nunes has explained why she opted against retirement after losing to Julianna Pena back at UFC 269.

Brendan Schaub
UFC

Brendan Schaub encourages fighters to take action following latest MMA judging debacle - Boycott UFC 300

Lewis Simpson - June 8, 2023

Brendan Schaub is the latest to weigh in on the latest MMA judging crisis.

Daniel Cormier, Jim Miller, UFC, UFC Hall of Fame
Jim Miller

Daniel Cormier explains why he doesn’t feel Jim Miller is worthy of the UFC Hall of Fame: "I just don’t feel like time served puts you in"

Susan Cox - June 8, 2023

Daniel Cormier is explaining why he doesn’t feel Jim Miller is worthy of being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.