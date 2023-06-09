UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya likes the idea of money fight with Khamzat Chimaev: “Cheddar makes it better”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya likes the idea of a money fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev has made in known that he wants a fight with Adesanya, speaking on his YouTube channel, the undefeated Swede said:

“For Israel, there’s nobody there – only me. So, if you spoke about money, if you ask the fans, they want to see me and Israel. I’m a bad matchup for him. Everyone knows he’s going to lose the title (to me). That’s why they save that guy. They don’t want to lose him that fast. (I’d) finish that guy without punches, and that’s why they’re scared. Then (his) story’s dead, you know?”

Israel Adesanya, 33, reclaimed his middleweight crown by defeating Alex Pereira by knockout this past April at UFC 287.

‘The Last Stylebender’ now has his eye on the winner of Robert Whittaker (25-6 MMA) vs. Dricus du Plessis (19-2 MMA), who will be competing at UFC 290 on Saturday, July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Adesanya, speaking on the ‘Impaulsive‘ podcast shared his thoughts on making a fight with Chimaev:

“Trust me, I’m not scared of nobody on this (expletive) planet. No one. And also, guess what, I like a challenge. Chimaev presents something unique that — I’ve seen wrestlers before. It’s a big fight. That’s why I like it. Cheddar makes it better. But he’s got Kamaru (Usman) and after that is probably gonna go for the title (if he wins). I’ve got bigger fish to fry. I’m gonna be there in July (for UFC 290) and I’ll see what’s up. Not with Rob, with Du Plessis.”

So there you have it – while Israel Adesanya will not back down from a fight with Khamzat Chimaev, he still has ‘bigger fish to fry’.

Would you like to see ‘Borz’ (12-0 MMA) and ‘The Last Stylebender’ (24-2 MMA) fight in the Octagon? Do you believe that Chimaev would take away Adesanya’s title?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!