Sean Strickland reflects on his journey to become UFC middleweight champion: “Thank god for child abuse”

By Harry Kettle - September 11, 2023

Sean Strickland has taken a look back at his incredible journey that led to him capturing the UFC middleweight championship.

Sean Strickland

Last weekend, Sean Strickland shocked the world. He took on Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 293, and he defeated ‘Stylebender’ over the course of five rounds. He also dropped the former champ, with many believing he was close to stopping him in the first round.

It will forever be remembered as one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. While the expectation is that we’ll see a rematch in the future, many are choosing to focus on Sean’s accomplishment and just how remarkable it was.

During his post-fight interview, Strickland spoke candidly about his road to the title and what he had to overcome.

Strickland gets honest

“Thank God for child abuse, right? F*** yeah. Let’s go, childhood traumas or repressed memories… You got me where I needed to be… Dad, you’re f***ing awesome man. All the years of a abuse, you really… you really made me the man I had to be today,” Strickland said with a chuckle.

“I don’t f***ing know, you guys. I’m just happy that this f***ing world has a place for us, you know? If it wasn’t for this, man, I’m sure I would’ve f***ing committed some random act of violence and f***ing been locked up for killing somebody, so f***ing huzzah to UFC man. Thank you for f***ing saving someone’s life, including my own.”

Quotes via MMA News

Regardless of what happens next, nobody can deny that this was a moment we’ll all remember for a long time.

What do you expect to be the next move for Sean Strickland in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

