Sean Strickland reflects on his journey to become UFC middleweight champion: “Thank god for child abuse”

Sean Strickland has taken a look back at his incredible journey that led to him capturing the UFC middleweight championship.

Last weekend, Sean Strickland shocked the world. He took on Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 293, and he defeated ‘Stylebender’ over the course of five rounds. He also dropped the former champ, with many believing he was close to stopping him in the first round.

It will forever be remembered as one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. While the expectation is that we’ll see a rematch in the future, many are choosing to focus on Sean’s accomplishment and just how remarkable it was.

During his post-fight interview, Strickland spoke candidly about his road to the title and what he had to overcome.