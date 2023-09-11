Jessa Khan believes onus to perform falls on Danielle Kelly: “She needs to prove herself”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 11, 2023

Jessa Khan is set to face Danielle Kelly once again. But this time, it’s for the inaugural ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title.

Jessa Khan

The rematch happens at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, which airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

This contest carries significant history. In fact, the two grappling prodigies clashed in 2021. In that matchup, Khan emerged victorious via decision after 15 minutes of high-paced ground action.

As they prepare to step into the ONE Championship Circle this time, Kelly is eager to exact revenge.

Meanwhile, Khan exudes confidence. She firmly believes that she has the tools to defeat Kelly once again.

“It helps me to know that I already beat her once. So, it’s more her. She needs to prove herself — not me,” the Cambodian-American told ONEFC.com.

While Khan may have won their initial encounter, she remains dissatisfied with her inability to submit Kelly.

The Cambodian-American prodigy looked back at it with a critical eye and viewed it as a missed opportunity.

“I wasn’t able to submit her, but I was pretty much leading the fight. I was able to hit like 10 different submission attempts, and that’s pretty much what won me the fight. She was mostly just defending,” Khan said.

Jessa Khan’s “main goal’ is to submit Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 14

For Jessa Khan, defeating Danielle Kelly by unanimous decision is not enough. She’s determined to leave no doubts in the minds of fans and critics alike.

As a matter of fact, she plans to submit Kelly in their rematch, which will now have a 10-minute time limit.

“My main goal is to try to get a submission. That kind of bugged me in our fight. The first time, it was 15 minutes. I had more time, but I still wasn’t able to submit her, even though I tried multiple times,” Khan said.

“So I’m definitely going to try to fix whatever went wrong in that match. That way, I can actually get a submission. That’s something that’s been bugging me.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

John Wayne Parr

John Wayne Parr expects "brutal" fight between Tawanchai and Superbon: "It’s going to be violent"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2023
Rodtang Jitmuangnon Smilla Sundell
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Muay Thai star Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes Smilla Sundell can "become the GOAT"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 8, 2023

As strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell prepares for her next assignment, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has noticed her potential.

Xiong Jing Nan
Xiong Jing Nan

Xiong Jing Nan promises fireworks against "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 14: "I will knock her out"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 7, 2023

ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan is gearing up for a unique challenge.

Jonathan Di Bella
ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella expects "a bloody war" with Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 7, 2023

ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella can’t wait for his next assignment.

Stephen Loman
ONE Championship

Stephen Loman confident about potential stand-up war with John Lineker: ‘I match up with his striking well’

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 6, 2023

Stephen Loman is gearing up for a fight that could alter the trajectory of his career forever.

Eduard Folayang

Eduard Folayang intrigued by "innovative" fight between Xiong Jing Nan and "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak: "It gives a new excitement"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 6, 2023
Jihin Radzuan Stamp Fairtex
ONE Championship

Foe-turned-friend: Jihin Radzuan provides glimpse into Stamp Fairtex's training camp for ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 6, 2023

As top-ranked atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex gears up for a monumental encounter against #2-ranked Ham Seo Hee, Jihin Radzuan offered her unfiltered perspective.

Ok Rae Yoon Ham Seo Hee
Seo Hee Ham

Ok Rae Yoon flabbergasted by Ham Seo Hee’s "extreme" training routine: "Doesn’t she ever get tired?"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 5, 2023

On September 29, Ok Rae Yoon will watch closely when his friend and teammate, Ham Seo Hee, meets Stamp Fairtex.

Danielle Kelly
ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly eager to exact revenge on Jessa Khan: "She’s beatable"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 4, 2023

Danielle Kelly wants to earn some redemption at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Demetrious Johnson
ONE Championship

ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson stuns with gold-medal performance at IBJJF Masters

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2023

Demetrious Johnson has just proven his exceptional versatility and dedication to martial arts.