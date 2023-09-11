Sean O’Malley shoots down Aljamain Sterling’s request for an immediate rematch: “If it was close, maybe”
Sean O’Malley has dismissed the idea of Aljamain Sterling receiving an immediate rematch against him following UFC 292.
Last month at UFC 292, Sean O’Malley knocked out Aljamain Sterling to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. In doing so, he set himself apart from the rest of the 135-pound division, and he did so in style.
Of course, as is so often the case in mixed martial arts, the focus immediately shifted to what will come next. Some felt like Sterling should get another shot, whereas others got behind the idea of Merab Dvalishvili getting the nod. O’Malley, however, appears to favor Marlon Vera in what would serve as one of the biggest rematches the UFC could book.
On Saturday night, Aljamain Sterling outright asked ‘Suga’ for a rematch on the broadcast by using his phone to do so. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as if the champ is too keen to take him up on that.
O’Malley shoots down Sterling
Sterling: “Rematch, Suga? [money emojis]”
O’Malley: “No. If it was close, maybe.”
Sean O’Malley is a superstar in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and it feels as if his star power is only going to grow from here. If he continues down this path, who knows where it’ll lead him, especially when discussing the all-time best bantamweights in the sport.
For Aljamain Sterling, it definitely seems like he has to earn his way back to the top. It may not be fair in the eyes of some, but such is the ruthless nature of MMA and the UFC.
What do you believe will be next for Sean O’Malley? Will we ever see the rematch against Aljamain Sterling? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
