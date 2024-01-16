Sean Strickland offers unique theory why Israel Adesanya ‘crumbled’ against him at UFC 293

By Josh Evanoff - January 16, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland believes Israel Adesanya’s mental state led to his upset win.

Sean-Strickland-Israel-Adesanya

‘Tarzan’ is currently slated to return to the octagon this Saturday night. In the main event of UFC 293, Sean Strickland will look to defeat the rising Dricus du Plessis. ‘Stillknocks’ earned the title opportunity last July, scoring a knockout win over Robert Whittaker. The South African then faced off with Israel Adesanya, in a fight that might not happen.

Later that year in September, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon in Australia. There, Israel Adesanya faced Sean Strickland in what was assumed to be another standard title defense. Instead, the challenger shocked the world. In round one, Strickland scored a shocking knockdown, and never let up the pressure from there.

After five rounds of action, Sean Strickland was UFC champion. Months on from the upset victory, he was asked about Israel Adesanya in a recent interview with ESPN MMA‘s Megan Olivi. There, the middleweight champion offered a unique theory on why he was able to ‘The Last Stylebender’ with ease.

According to Sean Strickland, his victory over Israel Adesanya was made easier thanks to the former champion’s mental state. According to ‘Tarzan’, the Nigerian faltered when he talked trash to him, due to the people around him. That’s the exact thing that Strickland is trying to avoid during his reign as UFC champion.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND OPENS UP ON CHALLENGES SINCE WINNING UFC TITLE: “IT’S HARD TO GO TO WALMART THESE DAYS”

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya UFC 293

Sean Strickland opens up on upset UFC title win over Israel Adesanya

“You know what it is? At some point, we all lose.” Sean Strickland stated to ESPN MMA, reflecting on his brief run with UFC gold to this point. “Do I beat the South African? Yes. I think I beat him, I think I knock him out and bring him into deep water. But, at some point, we all lose. You can be like Izzy, laying in a bathtub with flower petals and you could have an entourage and people following you around.”

He continued, “But, at some point, someone’s going to make fun of you for having sex with your dog. Then, you’re just going to crumble as a f*cking human being and get a DUI. That’s just not me because I’m level. You know what it is? I love my people. I love the fans, like I get such great people. But what do we do? What is my job? What do we do? I take my clothes off and do you see my face right now? This is just training. I shorten my life and beat the f*ck out of myself for the enjoyment of people.”

“…What I’m saying you guys, is you’re never going to see my in a bathtub with rose petals, and tell you that I’m the greatest in the world.” Sean Strickland concluded. “I’m just a f*cking idiot who goes and gets hit in the head for money. Currently, I’m the best at not getting hit in the head, but at the end of the day that’s all.”

What do you make of these comments about Israel Adesanya? Do you agree with UFC champion Sean Strickland?

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, UFC, Bonus, UFC 293

Sean Strickland opens up on challenges since winning UFC title: "It's hard to go to Walmart these days"

Josh Evanoff - January 16, 2024
Renato Moicano
UFC

Renato Moicano admits that he 'hates' fighting at the UFC Apex: "Who gives a f*ck?"

Josh Evanoff - January 16, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano isn’t thrilled about the location of his next fight.

Sean Strickland, Colby Covington
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland takes aim at "fraudulent" Colby Covington

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

Sean Strickland has taken a shot at Colby Covington.

Ilia Topuria, Alex Volkanovski, UFC 298, UFC
UFC 298

Official poster released for next month’s UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria event

Susan Cox - January 16, 2024

The official poster has been released for next month’s UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria event.

Joe Rogan
UFC

Joe Rogan will not be a part of the UFC 297 commentary team

Susan Cox - January 16, 2024

It has been announced that Joe Rogan will not be a part of the UFC 297 commentary team.

Bruce Buffer

Bruce Buffer very excited "to perform for the Canadians" at UFC 297: "The fans are rabid and they love the UFC"

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 150, UFC 297
Gillian Robertson

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 150 with Bruce Buffer, Gillian Robertson, and Jimmy Flick

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

The 150th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 297 in Toronto this Saturday.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor scoffs at Michael Chandler’s claim about being the stronger man: “Lifting belts > Lifting weights”

Harry Kettle - January 16, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has laughed off Michael Chandler’s claim that he is the stronger man between them.

Charles Oliveira celebrating
Charles Oliveira

Arman Tsarukyan's coach believes Charles Oliveira is “more dangerous” than current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev: “He's dangerous everywhere”

Harry Kettle - January 16, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan’s coach believes that Charles Oliveira is actually more dangerous than UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Brandon Moreno
Brandon Royval

Brandon Moreno opens as betting favorite in newly announced UFC Mexico City main event

Harry Kettle - January 16, 2024

Brandon Moreno has opened as the betting favorite in his updated UFC Mexico City main event against Brandon Royval.