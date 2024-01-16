Sean Strickland details what went through his mind during altercation with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 296

By Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

Sean Strickland had an interesting thought during his altercation with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 296.

Sean Strickland

Strickland and Du Plessis were seated a couple of rows behind each other at last month’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, and as the camera panned towards them, the two started trash-talking one another. Strickland eventually jumped the row of seats separating him from Du Plessis and proceeded to unload strikes on the South African. It caught many by surprise and during the brawl, the UFC middleweight champion admitted he thought of biting the South African.

“This was my turn back moment, my moment of sanity. You get in a fight, you know it’s going to happen for a few seconds. My brain is like, how can I f**k this guy up? I just got to drop the downward strike to the f*****g spine. Maybe I can get some damage, and the video you see it,” Strickland said to ESPN.

“I grab his head and I’m about to Mike Tyson this motherf****r,” Strickland continued. “I grab this dude’s head and I even got a little hair in my mouth, there is a moment where I’m about to take a chunk from him, and I was like ‘Sean, you can’t come back from this.’ Like this is one of those things, if you do (it), there is no coming back from this. You can’t bite a motherf****r. You’ll see the video if you slow-motion it right when we break up, you will see me go down and Mike Tyson that motherf****r but it just didn’t happen.”

According to Sean Strickland, he says had the altercation not gotten broken up, he likely would have overruled himself and bit Dricus Du Plessis.

“I think if it didn’t get broken up one second later, I probably would have taken a piece of his ear,” Strickland added.

Luckily, the altercation did get broken up and no injuries were sustained by either Strickland or Du Plessis. The two will still headline UFC 297 on Saturday for the middleweight title, and since the altercation, the fight has only gotten more intriguing.

Strickland enters UFC 297 as a slight betting favorite and coming off an upset win over Israel Adesanya to win the title. Du Plessis, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since July when he scored a TKO win over Robert Whittaker.

Related

Sean-Strickland-Israel-Adesanya

Sean Strickland offers unique theory why Israel Adesanya 'crumbled' against him at UFC 293

Josh Evanoff - January 16, 2024
Sean Strickland, UFC, Bonus, UFC 293
UFC

Sean Strickland opens up on challenges since winning UFC title: "It's hard to go to Walmart these days"

Josh Evanoff - January 16, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has had his life changed quite a lot in the last year.

Renato Moicano
UFC

Renato Moicano admits that he 'hates' fighting at the UFC Apex: "Who gives a f*ck?"

Josh Evanoff - January 16, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano isn’t thrilled about the location of his next fight.

Sean Strickland, Colby Covington
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland takes aim at "fraudulent" Colby Covington

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

Sean Strickland has taken a shot at Colby Covington.

Ilia Topuria, Alex Volkanovski, UFC 298, UFC
UFC 298

Official poster released for next month’s UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria event

Susan Cox - January 16, 2024

The official poster has been released for next month’s UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria event.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan will not be a part of the UFC 297 commentary team

Susan Cox - January 16, 2024
Bruce Buffer
UFC

Bruce Buffer very excited "to perform for the Canadians" at UFC 297: "The fans are rabid and they love the UFC"

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

Bruce Buffer was excited to see the UFC returning to Canada in 2024, and Toronto for that matter.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 150, UFC 297
Gillian Robertson

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 150 with Bruce Buffer, Gillian Robertson, and Jimmy Flick

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

The 150th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 297 in Toronto this Saturday.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor scoffs at Michael Chandler’s claim about being the stronger man: “Lifting belts > Lifting weights”

Harry Kettle - January 16, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has laughed off Michael Chandler’s claim that he is the stronger man between them.

Charles Oliveira celebrating
Charles Oliveira

Arman Tsarukyan's coach believes Charles Oliveira is “more dangerous” than current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev: “He's dangerous everywhere”

Harry Kettle - January 16, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan’s coach believes that Charles Oliveira is actually more dangerous than UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.