Chael Sonnen unleashes on Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2: “Worst idea I’ve heard in a meaningful period of time”

By Josh Evanoff - January 16, 2024

UFC commentator Chael Sonnen isn’t a fan of Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz’s plans for a boxing match.

Chael Sonnen, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal

Earlier this month, ‘Gamebred’ formally announced his plans to come out of retirement. Quickly, many assumed that he would be potentially be fighting at UFC 300, or even a boxing match with Jake Paul. Instead, Jorge Masvidal seemingly split the difference and booked a trip to the ring against longtime MMA fighter Nate Diaz.

The fan-favorite out of Stockton himself made the trip to the boxing ring last August, losing to the aforementioned Paul. According to recent reports, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will face off in March. Five years removed from their first meeting in the cage at UFC 244, they will seemingly run it back. However, Chael Sonnen has many questions.

‘The Bad Guy’ discussed the proposed boxing match during a recent video on his YouTube channel. There, Chael Sonnen questioned the two’s decision to make the fight. In the eyes of the former UFC middleweight title challenger, the decision for Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz to box is an incredibly bad one.

Furthermore, Sonnen questioned who exactly was booking the fight. If it’s Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz self-promoting the event, he hopes that the former UFC title challengers don’t lose too much money on the contest.

Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz

Image via: Jorge Masvidal’s Twitter

Chael Sonnen brutally dismisses Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz’s boxing rematch

“I’m going to put up a thumbnail. It’s going to say ‘Jorge Masvidal’, it’s going to say ‘Nate Diaz’, and it’s going to say ‘Boxing’. Those words will be included. I’m going to put it out, and I’m going to be audited publically.” Chael Sonnen stated in a video recently published on his YouTube channel. “So, that the organizer of this event can see that number. He can read your comments, and he cancel this match. This is among, if not the worst, idea I’ve heard in a meaningful period of time.”

He continued, “Unless your goal is like ‘Brewster’s Millions’, to see how fast you can go out of money. The only reason boxing survives on any level, this is from Golden Gloves to the pros… You keep finding a bigger fool, who’s willing to lose money. I don’t say that to put boxing down. I’ve spent my whole life and time doing two things, wrestling, and boxing, I love it… My one big question, who’s promoting this? Who’s putting this event on? The information I had is that these boys were going to box.”

“It was going to be in March, and it was going to be in Vegas.” Chael Sonnen concluded speaking about Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz. “That is mistake, mistake, mistake. Like anything in life, it’s the baseball rules. Any purchase, any decision you’re making. If you get three strikes, get out! Whatever it is!”

What do you make of these comments from Chael Sonnen? Do you agree with these comments about the boxing match? Or are you excited for Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2?

Boxing News Chael Sonnen Jorge Masvidal Nate Diaz

