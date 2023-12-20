Sean Strickland moves past Sean O’Malley in pound-for-pound rankings following UFC 296 brawl with Dricus du Plessis

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has somehow gone up in the UFC’s male pound-for-pound rankings after his brawl with Dricus du Plessis.

Last weekend at UFC 296, all hell broke loose. Following their lively press conference exchange, Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis squared off, and then attended UFC 296 on Saturday night. Then, after the promotion decided to seat them near each other, they wound up brawling in the crowd.

Despite the scene they caused, the UFC decided to air the footage at the end of the night. As you can imagine, it caused quite the stir, and it led to a lot of activity on social media.

Now, it seems as if Strickland has actually been rewarded for his actions, vaulting above Sean O’Malley in the pound-for-pound rankings.

The full incident between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at #UFC296 tonight. Bring on #UFC297 in January! pic.twitter.com/HQt0Uj1jiv — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023