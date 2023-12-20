Chael Sonnen casts doubt on Colby Covington ever fighting again: “I think that there’s some real frustrations”
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has cast a shadow of doubt on Colby Covington competing in the UFC again.
There are plenty of question marks surrounding the future of Colby Covington right now. It’s understandable, too, after the terrible performance he dropped in his UFC 296 main event against Leon Edwards.
RELATED: Colby Covington doubles down on his comments about Leon Edwards’ deceased father: “Why would I have sympathy for a sex trafficker?”
‘Chaos’ has been catching criticism from plenty of different directions across the last few days. He wasn’t able to cause ‘Rocky’ any real problems, with Edwards easing his way to victory.
Covington will likely want to continue pursuing an undisputed championship. Alas, at this stage, it doesn’t seem feasible, with Chael Sonnen recently questioning whether he’ll keep fighting at all.
Sonnen’s Covington view
“I love your suggestion of Rakhmonov. I’m just not sure Dana will even make that suggestion to Colby,” Sonnen said during the UFC 296 post-fight show.
“What I worry about is will he take it? I don’t know where his heart is at. To go up that mountain as many times as he did. Colby’s career is a riddle.
“He’s had three world title fights, he was an interim champion, he never lost, he woke up one day, he wasn’t the interim champion. He fought the reigning ‘BMF’ champion, dominated him, and never became ‘BMF’ champion. I think that there’s some real frustrations. I just don’t know if he wants to start over. That’s the hard truth. I don’t know that we see Colby Covington again.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
If he does return, Colby needs to do something big in order to win the fans over.
Do you think there’s a chance that Colby Covington will retire from mixed martial arts? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Chael Sonnen Colby Covington UFC