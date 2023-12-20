Chael Sonnen casts doubt on Colby Covington ever fighting again: “I think that there’s some real frustrations”

By Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has cast a shadow of doubt on Colby Covington competing in the UFC again.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296

There are plenty of question marks surrounding the future of Colby Covington right now. It’s understandable, too, after the terrible performance he dropped in his UFC 296 main event against Leon Edwards.

RELATED: Colby Covington doubles down on his comments about Leon Edwards’ deceased father: “Why would I have sympathy for a sex trafficker?”

‘Chaos’ has been catching criticism from plenty of different directions across the last few days. He wasn’t able to cause ‘Rocky’ any real problems, with Edwards easing his way to victory.

Covington will likely want to continue pursuing an undisputed championship. Alas, at this stage, it doesn’t seem feasible, with Chael Sonnen recently questioning whether he’ll keep fighting at all.

Sonnen’s Covington view

“I love your suggestion of Rakhmonov. I’m just not sure Dana will even make that suggestion to Colby,” Sonnen said during the UFC 296 post-fight show.

“What I worry about is will he take it? I don’t know where his heart is at. To go up that mountain as many times as he did. Colby’s career is a riddle.

“He’s had three world title fights, he was an interim champion, he never lost, he woke up one day, he wasn’t the interim champion. He fought the reigning ‘BMF’ champion, dominated him, and never became ‘BMF’ champion. I think that there’s some real frustrations. I just don’t know if he wants to start over. That’s the hard truth. I don’t know that we see Colby Covington again.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

If he does return, Colby needs to do something big in order to win the fans over.

Do you think there’s a chance that Colby Covington will retire from mixed martial arts? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Colby Covington UFC

Related

Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle says there is a strong possibility he returns to fighting in 2024: “You’ve got to get beat up to leave”

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023
Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett lays out return plans following win over Tony Ferguson: "I wanted to fight on UFC 300"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is hoping to return to the cage next summer following his recent win.

Sean Strickland and Theo Von
UFC

Sean Strickland discusses emotionally charged interview with Theo Von: "Years and years of abuse changes you"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was surprisingly emotional during a recent interview with Theo Von.

Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

VIDEO: Artem Lobov leaks text messages from Conor McGregor amid legal battle

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023

Artem Lobov has released private messages from former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Ray Longo, Colby Covington
Ray Longo

Ray Longo unloads on "f*****g moron" Colby Covington after UFC 296: "This guys a piece of shit"

Cole Shelton - December 19, 2023

MMA coach Ray Longo is not a fan of Colby Covington.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296

Colby Covington admits Leon Edwards left him “kind of confused” at UFC 296

Susan Cox - December 19, 2023
Aljamain Sterling, UFC 296, Dana White, UFC
Dana White

Aljamain Sterling reacts to Dana White’s “weird” explanation about UFC 296 ticket issue: “I’m not trying to fan the flames”

Susan Cox - December 19, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is reacting to Dana White’s ‘weird’ explanation about his ticket issue at UFC 296.

Joe Rogan, Leon Edwards, UFC 296, UFC
Leon Edwards

Joe Rogan critical of the “ego-based decisions” made by Leon Edwards at UFC 296

Susan Cox - December 19, 2023

Joe Rogan is being critical of the ‘ego-based decisions’ made by Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland, UFC 296, UFC
UFC

Robert Whittaker reacts to the crowd brawl between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 296: “I think that fight looked a little staged”

Susan Cox - December 19, 2023

Robert Whittaker is reacting to the crowd brawl between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 296.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier weighs in on Leon Edwards’ performance against Colby Covington at UFC 296: “It left me wanting a little more”

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Leon Edwards’ performance at UFC 296 last weekend.