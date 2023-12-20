Chael Sonnen casts doubt on Colby Covington ever fighting again: “I think that there’s some real frustrations”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has cast a shadow of doubt on Colby Covington competing in the UFC again.

There are plenty of question marks surrounding the future of Colby Covington right now. It’s understandable, too, after the terrible performance he dropped in his UFC 296 main event against Leon Edwards.

‘Chaos’ has been catching criticism from plenty of different directions across the last few days. He wasn’t able to cause ‘Rocky’ any real problems, with Edwards easing his way to victory.

Covington will likely want to continue pursuing an undisputed championship. Alas, at this stage, it doesn’t seem feasible, with Chael Sonnen recently questioning whether he’ll keep fighting at all.