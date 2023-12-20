Michael Page envisions future UFC title fight with Leon Edwards in the UK: “That is gonna be unbelievable”
UFC newcomer Michael Page has admitted that he can see a path to a future showdown against UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.
Over the weekend, it was announced that Michael Page had decided to sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In doing so, he opted against a contract with PFL, with the UFC also confirming that Page will take on Kevin Holland at UFC 299.
RELATED: Michael Page reveals that PFL appearance directly led to UFC signing: “Kicked everybody into gear”
There are a lot of moving pieces, but the fact of the matter is that ‘MVP’ is in the UFC. Those who have watched him compete know what this guy brings to the table, and they know just how exciting he is to watch.
In terms of his trajectory, the veteran certainly believes he has what it takes to get to a title shot. If you don’t believe us, hear the man himself.
Page wants Edwards showdown
“The fact is, we’re prizefighters. When the time comes, we’re gonna get to work,” Page said. “And I can already see it. I can already envision it. I can already see MVP, Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards, in the UK, two British fighters. That is gonna be unbelievable.
“If you look at the Chandler route, I’m definitely on that mode. It can’t be long,” Page continued. “I’m here for a good time, not a long time. I just wanna come in and make as much noise as possible.”
Quotes via MMA News
Even if you don’t believe he can reach that point, nobody can deny that this would be an incredible match-up.
Would you be interested in seeing Michael Page challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship? What odds would you give him of winning that fight? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Leon Edwards Michael Page UFC