Michael Page envisions future UFC title fight with Leon Edwards in the UK: “That is gonna be unbelievable”

UFC newcomer Michael Page has admitted that he can see a path to a future showdown against UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Over the weekend, it was announced that Michael Page had decided to sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In doing so, he opted against a contract with PFL, with the UFC also confirming that Page will take on Kevin Holland at UFC 299.

There are a lot of moving pieces, but the fact of the matter is that ‘MVP’ is in the UFC. Those who have watched him compete know what this guy brings to the table, and they know just how exciting he is to watch.

In terms of his trajectory, the veteran certainly believes he has what it takes to get to a title shot. If you don’t believe us, hear the man himself.