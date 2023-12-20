Michael Page envisions future UFC title fight with Leon Edwards in the UK: “That is gonna be unbelievable”

By Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023

UFC newcomer Michael Page has admitted that he can see a path to a future showdown against UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Michael 'Venom' Page

Over the weekend, it was announced that Michael Page had decided to sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In doing so, he opted against a contract with PFL, with the UFC also confirming that Page will take on Kevin Holland at UFC 299.

RELATED: Michael Page reveals that PFL appearance directly led to UFC signing: “Kicked everybody into gear”

There are a lot of moving pieces, but the fact of the matter is that ‘MVP’ is in the UFC. Those who have watched him compete know what this guy brings to the table, and they know just how exciting he is to watch.

In terms of his trajectory, the veteran certainly believes he has what it takes to get to a title shot. If you don’t believe us, hear the man himself.

Page wants Edwards showdown

“The fact is, we’re prizefighters. When the time comes, we’re gonna get to work,” Page said. “And I can already see it. I can already envision it. I can already see MVP, Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards, in the UK, two British fighters. That is gonna be unbelievable.

“If you look at the Chandler route, I’m definitely on that mode. It can’t be long,” Page continued. “I’m here for a good time, not a long time. I just wanna come in and make as much noise as possible.”

Quotes via MMA News

Even if you don’t believe he can reach that point, nobody can deny that this would be an incredible match-up.

Would you be interested in seeing Michael Page challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship? What odds would you give him of winning that fight? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Leon Edwards Michael Page UFC

Related

Sean Strickland Dricus Du Plessis

Sean Strickland moves past Sean O’Malley in pound-for-pound rankings following UFC 296 brawl with Dricus du Plessis

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023
Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296
Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen casts doubt on Colby Covington ever fighting again: “I think that there’s some real frustrations”

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has cast a shadow of doubt on Colby Covington competing in the UFC again.

Matt Riddle
UFC

Matt Riddle says there is a strong possibility he returns to fighting in 2024: “You’ve got to get beat up to leave”

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023

Former UFC and WWE star Matt Riddle has revealed that there’s a good chance he will to fighting next year.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett lays out return plans following win over Tony Ferguson: "I wanted to fight on UFC 300"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is hoping to return to the cage next summer following his recent win.

Sean Strickland and Theo Von
UFC

Sean Strickland discusses emotionally charged interview with Theo Von: "Years and years of abuse changes you"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was surprisingly emotional during a recent interview with Theo Von.

Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor

VIDEO: Artem Lobov leaks text messages from Conor McGregor amid legal battle

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023
Ray Longo, Colby Covington
Ray Longo

Ray Longo unloads on "f*****g moron" Colby Covington after UFC 296: "This guys a piece of shit"

Cole Shelton - December 19, 2023

MMA coach Ray Longo is not a fan of Colby Covington.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington admits Leon Edwards left him “kind of confused” at UFC 296

Susan Cox - December 19, 2023

Colby Covington is admitting that Leon Edwards left him ‘kind of confused’ at UFC 296.

Aljamain Sterling, UFC 296, Dana White, UFC
Dana White

Aljamain Sterling reacts to Dana White’s “weird” explanation about UFC 296 ticket issue: “I’m not trying to fan the flames”

Susan Cox - December 19, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is reacting to Dana White’s ‘weird’ explanation about his ticket issue at UFC 296.

Joe Rogan, Leon Edwards, UFC 296, UFC
Leon Edwards

Joe Rogan critical of the “ego-based decisions” made by Leon Edwards at UFC 296

Susan Cox - December 19, 2023

Joe Rogan is being critical of the ‘ego-based decisions’ made by Leon Edwards at UFC 296.