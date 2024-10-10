Sean Strickland mocks Merab Dvalishvili as the UFC’s new “King of Cringe”

By Curtis Calhoun - October 9, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland isn’t a fan of Merab Dvalishvili’s growing social media presence since winning the bantamweight belt.

Sean Strickland, Merab Dvalishvili

Dvalishvili and Strickland are two of the UFC’s biggest fan favorites after their recent successes in the Octagon. Dvalishvili, in particular, surged in popularity after defeating Sean O’Malley at UFC 306.

Since winning the belt over O’Malley, Dvalishvili hasn’t lightened up on his social media pages. He’s posted numerous skits, taken shots at some of the UFC’s top contenders, and showed off his post-UFC title win celebrations.

Strickland, not known to mince words when it comes to some of his UFC colleagues, feels Dvalishvili is doing himself more harm than good.

Sean Strickland critical of Merab Dvalishvili’s “Cringe” persona

In a recent tweet, Strickland made his case for Dvalishvili as the UFC’s new cringe king.

“Yall ever seen Merab’s ig?! This man might beat Henry [Cejudo] with being the king of cringe…” Strickland tweeted. “Everytime I see him he has some OF hoe with him holding a camera……. bro…. why??!? That ain’t the way to get famous my man lol….”

While Strickland lambasted Dvalishvili as cringey, he gave him credit for his path to the UFC title.

“What?! He had been next in line for awhile..” Strickland responded to a fan who discredited Dvalishvili. “He just wanted to wait out of respect for aljo.. These hoes didn’t get him a title shot lmao…..”

Strickland defeated Paulo Costa in his last UFC fight at UFC 302. He’s likely set for a rematch with UFC middleweight titleholder Dricus du Plessis to kick off 2025.

Dvalishvili will likely face the unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov in his first bantamweight title defense. He hasn’t lost a fight since 2018.

Dvalishvili might be one of the UFC’s most entertaining follows on social media. But for Strickland, the UFC’s newest cringe king has overtaken the throne.

Merab Dvalishvili Sean Strickland UFC

