Sean Strickland mocks Merab Dvalishvili as the UFC’s new “King of Cringe”

Sean Strickland critical of Merab Dvalishvili’s “Cringe” persona

In a recent tweet, Strickland made his case for Dvalishvili as the UFC’s new cringe king.

Yall ever seen Merabs ig?! This man might beat Henry with being the king of cringe… Everytime I see him he has some OF hoe with him holding a camera…… bro…. why??!? That ain't the way to get famous my man lol…. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 10, 2024

“Yall ever seen Merab’s ig?! This man might beat Henry [Cejudo] with being the king of cringe…” Strickland tweeted. “Everytime I see him he has some OF hoe with him holding a camera……. bro…. why??!? That ain’t the way to get famous my man lol….”

While Strickland lambasted Dvalishvili as cringey, he gave him credit for his path to the UFC title.

What?! He had been next in line for awhile.. he just wanted to wait out of respect for aljo.. These hoes didn't get him a title shot lmao….. https://t.co/0O9H9SpWNL — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 10, 2024

“What?! He had been next in line for awhile..” Strickland responded to a fan who discredited Dvalishvili. “He just wanted to wait out of respect for aljo.. These hoes didn’t get him a title shot lmao…..”

Strickland defeated Paulo Costa in his last UFC fight at UFC 302. He’s likely set for a rematch with UFC middleweight titleholder Dricus du Plessis to kick off 2025.

Dvalishvili will likely face the unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov in his first bantamweight title defense. He hasn’t lost a fight since 2018.

Dvalishvili might be one of the UFC’s most entertaining follows on social media. But for Strickland, the UFC’s newest cringe king has overtaken the throne.