Larissa Pacheco criticizes PFL for “Uncalled for” treatment of Kayla Harrison in recent fight promo

Two-time PFL champion Larissa Pacheco didn’t appreciate the league’s treatment of Kayla Harrison in a questionably timed fight promo ahead of her return.

Pacheco will face Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg in the Battle of the Giants co-main event on October 19th. She returns to the cage for the first time since winning the 2023 PFL women’s featherweight title over Marina Mokhnatkina.

Ahead of her return, the PFL decided to promote Pacheco’s comeback interestingly. Just hours before Harrison’s UFC return at UFC 307, the PFL posted a promo featuring Harrison’s lone career defeat against Pacheco in 2022.

Since the promo aired, Harrison has expressed disappointment in her treatment by the league, especially after signing with the UFC in free agency.