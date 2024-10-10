Larissa Pacheco criticizes PFL for “Uncalled for” treatment of Kayla Harrison in recent fight promo

By Curtis Calhoun - October 9, 2024

Two-time PFL champion Larissa Pacheco didn’t appreciate the league’s treatment of Kayla Harrison in a questionably timed fight promo ahead of her return.

Larissa Pacheco, Kayla Harrison

Pacheco will face Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg in the Battle of the Giants co-main event on October 19th. She returns to the cage for the first time since winning the 2023 PFL women’s featherweight title over Marina Mokhnatkina.

Ahead of her return, the PFL decided to promote Pacheco’s comeback interestingly. Just hours before Harrison’s UFC return at UFC 307, the PFL posted a promo featuring Harrison’s lone career defeat against Pacheco in 2022.

Since the promo aired, Harrison has expressed disappointment in her treatment by the league, especially after signing with the UFC in free agency.

Larissa Pacheco defends Kayla Harrison against questionable PFL promo

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Pacheco was critical of the PFL’s treatment of Harrison.

“I thought that was uncalled for, honestly,” Pacheco said. “I think [PFL] have the champion they deserve, they have a respectful champion, who has defeated Kayla, so why do that? Promote me right. Let’s promote the champion. ‘Oh, but Larissa beat Kayla.’ You don’t need that. I’ve shown [my work] with other results, I’ve proven myself, so you don’t need that…

“But anyway, that’s not on me. I have nothing to do with that. I respect Kayla. Our rivalry is over right now because she’s in another organization. Had she stayed here it would be the two of us and Cris clashing heads here, but there’s no reason to talk [about her now]. I wish her good luck. The more she wins, the bigger my win over her gets, so I’ll always cheer for her.”

Pacheco and Harrison clashed three times in the PFL tenures. Harrison won their first two fights before Pacheco pulled off the all-time PFL upset at the 2022 PFL Championship.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

