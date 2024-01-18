Sean Strickland explains why Dricus Du Plessis is a “harder fight” compared to Israel Adesanya

By Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024

Sean Strickland doesn’t think Dricus Du Plessis is better than Israel Adesanya but does think he will be a harder fight.

Sean Strickland

Strickland pulled off arguably the biggest upset of 2023 as he beat Adesanya in a lopsided fashion to become the new middleweight champion. It was a stunning performance, and heading into his first title defense at UFC 297 against Du Plessis, Strickland thinks this fight could be more challenging, despite him thinking Adesanyais a better fighter.

“I think it’s going to be a harder fight than Izzy. The thing about Dricus is he just likes to fight. Is he the best? Probably not. But, he goes in there and just fights to win. That is a hard fight, man,” Sean Strickland said about Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 media day. “I have trained with a lot of guys that I’m way better than and they just mentally want to be there and it makes it a tough fight. I’m better than him. I’m a better grappler, better jiu-jitsu. What are your accolades? You beat a dead horse, Derek Brunson?

“I mean, is he even in the UFC? They cut him after that, that performance was so terrible. Derek Brunson, I think he might have died on the stool. We need to bring back TRT, thank God USADA is gone, so we can bring back Derek Brunson. I mean, come on, now and then you go fight Whittaker. Whittaker was a great fight, but it’s like is that Whittaker we have ever seen? Whittaker f*****g quit, maybe he’s that good, but I think he fought two dead horses, put them out to pasture,” Strickland continued.

Although Sean Strickland doesn’t think Dricus Du Plessis’ last two wins were impressive, the South African was the underdog against Robert Whittaker and not many were thinking he would get the win. However, Strickland thinks that was more because of Whittaker being on a decline than Du Plessis being as good as people think.

Sean Strickland will get to see if that is the case on Saturday night when he faces Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title. Strickland is entering the fight as a small -125 favorite while Du Plessis is a +105 underdog in the main event of UFC 297 which takes place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Sean Strickland and Ian Machado Garry

Sean Strickland slams Ian Machado Garry after the Irishman says he wants to fight: “He hides who he is”

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024
Tatiana Suarez
UFC

WATCH | HBO releases trailer for 'The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez' documentary

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2024

HBO has announced plans to release a documentary about UFC women’s strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis says he’s open to fighting Israel Adesanya at UFC 300: “Give the fans what they want”

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2024

If Dricus du Plessis wins the middleweight title on Saturday, he’s down to face Israel Adesanya at UFC 300 in April.

Donn Davis and Dana White
UFC

PFL's Donn Davis takes shot after UFC postpones 'poor' Saudi Arabia event: "I don't think it's any coincidence"

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2024

PFL executive Donn Davis believes that it’s not a coincidence that the UFC recently moved their March Saudi Arabia event.

Julianna Pena posing
Mayra Bueno Silva

Julianna Pena believes 'nobody' is excited for UFC 297 title fight between Mayra Bueno Silva and Raquel Pennington

Josh Evanoff - January 17, 2024

Julianna Pena believes that Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva are fighting for the chance to face her at UFC 297.

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis responds to Sean Strickland’s threat that he will stab him if he brings up childhood trauma

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024
UFC 300, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, UFC
Max Holloway

Current UFC 300 lineup and rumored fights

Susan Cox - January 17, 2024

Check out the current lineup for April’s historic UFC 300 event as well as some rumored fights for the blockbuster event.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya takes aim at Sean Strickland for getting “triggered” over trash talk from Dricus Du Plessis

Susan Cox - January 17, 2024

Israel Adesanya has taken aim at Sean Strickland for getting ‘triggered’ over the trash talk from Dricus Du Plessis.

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis are extremely cordial in backstage meeting at UFC 297 (Video)

Susan Cox - January 17, 2024

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis were extremely cordial in their backstage meeting ahead of UFC 297.

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

UFC 297 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis title fight

Cole Shelton - January 17, 2024

In the main event of UFC 297 in Toronto on Saturday, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Sean Strickland looks to defend his belt for the first time against Dricus Du Plessis. Heading into the fight, Strickland is a small -138 favorite while the South African is a +108 underdog on FanDuel.