Brendan Allen rips Khamzat Chimaev’s “bullsh*t” placement in the UFC middleweight rankings

Brendan Allen is ripping Khamzat Chimaev’s “bullsh*t” placement in the UFC middleweight rankings.

Chimaev (13-0 MMA) is currently ranked No. 8 in the UFC’s middleweight rankings.

It was this past October at UFC 294 that saw Khamzat Chimaev defeat Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) via majority decision. The Swede is undefeated in the Octagon.

Allen (22-5 MMA) does not believe ‘Borz’ is deserving of that spot.

Speaking with reporters at Wednesday’s media day, Allen discussed Chimaev’s placement:

“It wasn’t a middleweight fight. They weighed in at ’85, but they’re both 170s. I don’t know how you rank – I don’t know if anyone here’s on the panel, but if you do, I don’t like you. I’m just going to be honest.”

Continuing ‘All In’ had the following to say about Khamzat Chimaev being ranked #8 (h/t MMAJunkie):

“It’s bullsh*t. This guy hasn’t beat an ’85er. He hasn’t beat an ’85er, especially a ranked ’85er. He beat the No. 1 170 guy. Cool, congratulations. I think everyone can agree a five-round fight, Kamaru wins, and that was off the couch. Keep him at ’70 and rank him No. 1, OK do that. This is a different thing.”

Concluding, the 27-year-old Brendan Allen believes the rankings are political ‘bullsh*t’:

“The rankings are absolutely political bullsh*t. It’s people going off of what? It’s politics because it’s not off of skill. If we’re going off pure skill, there’s tons of guys that shouldn’t be in.”

“How do we have guys (like Khamzat Chimaev) that haven’t fought in two years in the rankings? Three years. How is that a thing? It shouldn’t even be close. There should be guidelines. You have to fight at least this many times, at least once a year. If you don’t, you get pulled.”

Brendan Allen is set to take on Paul Craig (17-6 MMA) in the middleweight main event this coming weekend at UFC Fight Night 232 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you agree with Allen that Khamzat Chimaev is undeserving of his placement in the middleweight rankings? Who are you picking to win on Saturday night, Allen or Craig?

