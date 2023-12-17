Bryce Mitchell reacts following brutal knockout loss to Josh Emmett at UFC 296

Bryce Mitchell Provides Positive Update, Explains What Went Wrong

Bryce Mitchell took to social media to speak on his UFC 296 KO loss to Josh Emmett. He had a brief message on X, and released a video statement on Instagram.

cant thank yall enuf. everyone who supports me is amazing. i still have my health!! so im happy!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) December 17, 2023

“Hey, I wanted to let everybody know that I’m okay,” Mitchell said. “I wanted to thank y’all so much for watching, and I’ve just been so blessed this weekend. I cannot complain about anything, and really where I messed up is a poor strategy. So, my strategy was stick to the jab, make my reads, work my feet, kind of sit on the outside, but that put me to where I’m not putting that forward pressure that I really like to put, and it also made me look timid, and that’s not how I fight. I fight very aggressive.”

Mitchell has now gone 1-2 in his last three outings. His other loss in this stretch came against UFC featherweight title challenger Ilia Topuria. “Thug Nasty” will look to get back on track once he has taken the time to rest.