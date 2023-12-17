UFC 296 Bonus Report: Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa earn ‘FOTN’ honors

By Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 296 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington.

Irene Aldana, Karol Rosa, UFC 296, Bonus, UFC

The highly anticipated welterweight title fight proved to be a one-sided contest. Leon Edwards was able to dominate Colby Covington on the feet and even took the former interim champion down on two occasions. ‘Chaos’ had little to no success in the opening twenty minutes, but finally found some offense in the fifth and final round. However, it was far too little, far too late, and Edwards was awarded a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

UFC 296 was co-headlined by a men’s flyweight title fight featuring Brandon Royval challenging Alexandre Pantoja. The contest resulted in a solid back and forth affair, but after twenty-five minutes of action it was clear that the reigning champ had done enough to retain his title.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that five fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC 296, Edwards vs. Covington, Colby Covington, UFC, Results

Fight of the night: Women’s bantamweight fighters Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 296 prelims. Aldana ultimately won the contest by unanimous decision 29-28 x3.

Performance of the night: Josh Emmett earned an extra $50k for his incredible first round knockout victory over Bryce Mitchell (see that here).

Performance of the night: Ariana Lipski pocked an extra $50k for her second round submission victory over Casey O’Neill.

Performance of the night: Shamil Gaziev earned an extra $50k for his second round TKO victory over Martin Buday in the opening fight of tonight’s prelims.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 296 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC UFC 296

Related

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington

Pros react after Leon Edwards defeats Colby Covington at UFC 296

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023
Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Leon Edwards

UFC 296 Results: Leon Edwards defeats Colby Covington (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the main event between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Alexandre Pantoja, Brandon Royval, UFC 296, UFC, Results
Brandon Royval

UFC 296 Results: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Brandon Royval (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the co-main event between Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, Stephen Thompson, UFC 296, UFC
Stephen Thompson

Pros react after Shavkat Rakhmonov submits Stephen Thompson at UFC 296

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 296 main card featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Stephen Thompson.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Stephen Thompson

UFC 296 Results: Shavkat Rakhmonov stops Stephen Thompson (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the welterweight bout between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Stephen Thompson.

Paddy Pimblett

Pros react after Paddy Pimblett defeats Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023
Paddy Pimblett, Tony Ferguson, UFC 296, Results, UFC
Tony Ferguson

UFC 296 Results: Paddy Pimblett defeats Tony Ferguson (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson.

Josh Emmett, UFC 296, UFC, Bryce Mitchell, Results
Josh Emmett

UFC 296 Results: Josh Emmett KO's Bryce Mitchell (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington
UFC

Fighters react after Colby Covington brings up Leon Edwards’ late father at the UFC 296 press conference

Susan Cox - December 16, 2023

Multiple fighters have weighed in after Colby Covington brought up Leon Edwards’ late father at the UFC 296 press conference.

Cody Garbrandt, UFC 296, Brian Kelleher, UFC
Cody Garbrandt

Pros react after Cody Garbrandt KO's Brian Kelleher at UFC 296

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 296 preliminary fight card featured a bantamweight bout between Cody Garbrandt and Brian Kelleher.