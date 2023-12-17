UFC 296 Bonus Report: Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa earn ‘FOTN’ honors

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 296 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington.

The highly anticipated welterweight title fight proved to be a one-sided contest. Leon Edwards was able to dominate Colby Covington on the feet and even took the former interim champion down on two occasions. ‘Chaos’ had little to no success in the opening twenty minutes, but finally found some offense in the fifth and final round. However, it was far too little, far too late, and Edwards was awarded a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

UFC 296 was co-headlined by a men’s flyweight title fight featuring Brandon Royval challenging Alexandre Pantoja. The contest resulted in a solid back and forth affair, but after twenty-five minutes of action it was clear that the reigning champ had done enough to retain his title.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that five fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Women’s bantamweight fighters Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 296 prelims. Aldana ultimately won the contest by unanimous decision 29-28 x3.

Performance of the night: Josh Emmett earned an extra $50k for his incredible first round knockout victory over Bryce Mitchell (see that here).

Performance of the night: Ariana Lipski pocked an extra $50k for her second round submission victory over Casey O’Neill.

Performance of the night: Shamil Gaziev earned an extra $50k for his second round TKO victory over Martin Buday in the opening fight of tonight’s prelims.

