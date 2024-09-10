Daniel Cormier explains the “truest” part of Demetrious Johnson’s MMA legacy

By Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier shared an under-discussed aspect of Demetrious Johnson’s greatness after the legend retired from MMA.

Daniel Cormier, Demetrious Johnson

Johnson announced his retirement from MMA at ONE 168 last weekend in Denver. He hadn’t fought since a trilogy win against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 and wants to transition full-time to grappling competitions.

Johnson is inarguably one of the greatest fighters of all time after a legendary run in the UFC. He was the UFC’s inaugural flyweight champion and set numerous records.

Many analysts, fighters, and fans praised Johnson after he announced his retirement. Cormier was one of them and feels Johnson stands alone in one area of martial arts.

Daniel Cormier touts “universal respect” for Demetrious Johnson

During a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy, Cormier reflected on Johnson’s career and legacy.

“I think what spoke the truest to Demetrious Johnson, he left to ONE FC. Finished his career there. We did the best fighters of all time, and he was sitting right up on that stage with us breaking down fighters. Because he gets respect,” Cormier said of Johnson. “That’s one of the hardest things in the world to get, especially when you’re dealing with a bunch of alpha personalities. To be universally respected. Demetrious Johnson is universally respected, not only as a fighter. But as a husband. He’s a great guy, that truly does deserve all the credit, accolades, and all the things he’s gonna get in this next phase of his career…

“And he’s a guy, he’s small, but he don’t take no stuff…Demetrious will beat on you. So many great memories inside the Octagon and outside, and he’s building a great future for himself. So congratulations Demetirous Johnson, one of the greatest champions the UFC has ever seen.”

Johnson retires with a 25-4-1 professional MMA record. UFC CEO Dana White has said in recent days that Johnson will eventually be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

