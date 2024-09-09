Israel Adesanya’s coach weighs in on former champ’s UFC title window
One of Israel Adesanya’s coaches has addressed the former champion’s current title window following his loss to Dricus du Plessis.
Adesanya lost to the UFC middleweight titleholder du Plessis at UFC 305 last month in Perth. He returned to the Octagon following a year-long hiatus, stemming from a defeat to Sean Strickland that shocked the world.
Adesanya took his gloves off immediately after UFC 305, prompting speculation of retirement. But, before he left UFC 305, he ensured the UFC faithful that he wasn’t giving up on his title pursuit anytime soon.
While Adesanya’s title window might be closing, one of his top coaches believes he remains in a great spot despite two straight losses.
Coach: Israel Adesanya will be “Back in gold” despite losses
In a recent interview with Combat TV, City Kickboxing coach Mike Angove weighed in on what’s next for Adesanya.
“He [Adesanya] was clipped and he was off balance and he made a mistake I think from fatigue but you’ve got to credit Dricus for his ability to stay in the fight to sustain punishment and he did sustain punishment and take his opportunity when it presented itself,” Angove said of Adesanya. “I mean he’s stepped up at every level. He’s found ways to win so he’s a champ but that’s a fight I think we can come back to. I think we have to make a couple of adjustments and win a couple of fights and don’t be surprised if we’re back in gold.” (h/t MMANews)
Adesanya hasn’t won since a knockout win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287. The loss to du Plessis marked the first time in his professional MMA career that he’s lost consecutive fights.
A timetable for Adesanya’s UFC return is uncertain as of this writing. Whenever the former champ returns, he intends to right the ship and make a statement.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Israel Adesanya UFC