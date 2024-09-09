Israel Adesanya’s coach weighs in on former champ’s UFC title window

One of Israel Adesanya’s coaches has addressed the former champion’s current title window following his loss to Dricus du Plessis.

Adesanya lost to the UFC middleweight titleholder du Plessis at UFC 305 last month in Perth. He returned to the Octagon following a year-long hiatus, stemming from a defeat to Sean Strickland that shocked the world.

Adesanya took his gloves off immediately after UFC 305, prompting speculation of retirement. But, before he left UFC 305, he ensured the UFC faithful that he wasn’t giving up on his title pursuit anytime soon.

While Adesanya’s title window might be closing, one of his top coaches believes he remains in a great spot despite two straight losses.