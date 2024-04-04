Video | Sean O’Malley lays a beatdown on influencer Adin Ross after being gifted a new car
Sean O’Malley had a fun sparring session with influencer Adin Ross after the latter gifted him a new car following his recent win.
Over the course of the last few years, Sean O’Malley’s popularity has gone through the roof. The eccentric star has been able to capture the UFC bantamweight championship and at UFC 299, he successfully defended it. He did so by dismantling long-time rival Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera in an emphatic performance.
RELATED: Cory Sandhagen explains why he likes Sean O’Malley’s chances in upcoming UFC title fight with Merab Dvalishvili: “He’s that much better of a striker”
As you can imagine, he’s been getting the attention of a lot of social media stars. That includes Adin Ross, with the two having spent a lot of time together as of late.
In a recent video, Ross gifted O’Malley a brand new car as a result of his triumph over Vera. Shortly afterwards, ‘Suga’ repaid him in the form of a pretty entertaining sparring match.
Adin Ross surprises Sean O’Malley “Suga” with a brand new car after he won his fight vs Marlon Vera on UFC 299 pic.twitter.com/44JQw9o3Iw
— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 3, 2024
Sean O’Malley sparring with streamer Adin Ross 😂#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/E2EV6dWP2v
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 3, 2024
O’Malley’s rise
Sean, as you can imagine, was elated with his new pink car. It served as a reminder of just how far he’s come and, in a general sense, it was pretty cool. The two went on to have a sparring match and while O’Malley was clearly pulling his punches, Ross still didn’t seem to have the best time.
Now, the question turns to what’s next for the bantamweight king. It’s clear for all to see that he has plenty of options on the table. Alas, in recent times, he seems to have made it crystal clear that he wants to throw down with Merab Dvalishvili.
What did you make of this gesture from Adin Ross? When do you believe we will see Sean O’Malley get back into the cage? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!