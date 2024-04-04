Video | Sean O’Malley lays a beatdown on influencer Adin Ross after being gifted a new car

Sean O’Malley had a fun sparring session with influencer Adin Ross after the latter gifted him a new car following his recent win.

Over the course of the last few years, Sean O’Malley’s popularity has gone through the roof. The eccentric star has been able to capture the UFC bantamweight championship and at UFC 299, he successfully defended it. He did so by dismantling long-time rival Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera in an emphatic performance.

RELATED: Cory Sandhagen explains why he likes Sean O’Malley’s chances in upcoming UFC title fight with Merab Dvalishvili: “He’s that much better of a striker”

As you can imagine, he’s been getting the attention of a lot of social media stars. That includes Adin Ross, with the two having spent a lot of time together as of late.

In a recent video, Ross gifted O’Malley a brand new car as a result of his triumph over Vera. Shortly afterwards, ‘Suga’ repaid him in the form of a pretty entertaining sparring match.