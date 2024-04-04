Ian Machado Garry vows to retire Colby Covington in potential UFC showdown: “He never puts on MMA gloves ever again”

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has reiterated his desire to take on Colby Covington as their feud continues to evolve.

For the longest time now, Ian Machado Garry has been a rising star in the UFC’s welterweight division. In equal measure, though, he’s also gained quite a few critics along the way. From trash talk to accusations about his wife, the Irishman has had to deal with a lot outside of the cage.

A fair chunk of that criticism has come from divisional rival Colby Covington. ‘Chaos’ is attempting to get himself back into a position of prominence at 170 pounds, and it appears as if he’s using Machado Garry to do it.

In a recent interview, ‘The Future’ didn’t hold back when discussing his feelings about Colby.