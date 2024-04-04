Ian Machado Garry vows to retire Colby Covington in potential UFC showdown: “He never puts on MMA gloves ever again”

By Harry Kettle - April 4, 2024

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has reiterated his desire to take on Colby Covington as their feud continues to evolve.

Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington

For the longest time now, Ian Machado Garry has been a rising star in the UFC’s welterweight division. In equal measure, though, he’s also gained quite a few critics along the way. From trash talk to accusations about his wife, the Irishman has had to deal with a lot outside of the cage.

A fair chunk of that criticism has come from divisional rival Colby Covington. ‘Chaos’ is attempting to get himself back into a position of prominence at 170 pounds, and it appears as if he’s using Machado Garry to do it.

RELATED: UFC fighter Ian Machado Garry unloads on Colby Covington, Challenges Him To WWE Style “I Quit” Match

In a recent interview, ‘The Future’ didn’t hold back when discussing his feelings about Colby.

Machado Garry goes after Covington

“I want to fight him because of the following he has, the respect on his name as one of the better fighters in this division… I want to fight him because of all the s**t that he has talked about me and my family, and I’m going to make sure that he regrets every word he’s said,” Garry said. “But I also know that even if it was the best Colby Covington we’ve ever seen, he would never stand a chance against me.

“No matter how good Colby Covington ever could be or would be, he would never be able to beat me. I’m too elite, I’m too fast, I’m too technically brilliant. He just doesn’t stand a chance,” Garry continued. “I’ll step into that octagon and I’ll retire him. That’s my goal. My whole goal to when I fight Colby Covington is that he never puts on MMA gloves ever again.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you believe this fight will happen in 2024? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

