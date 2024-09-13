Video | Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili trade words during intense staredown for UFC 306

UFC title rivals Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili traded words ahead of their showdown at Noche UFC this weekend.

On Saturday night, Sean O’Malley will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili. It’s a fight that has been a long time coming, with Merab beating a parade of other top contenders in order to secure his shot at the gold. O’Malley, meanwhile, has beaten everyone he’s faced in mixed martial arts, and hopes to keep that streak going.

Tensions have been running high for months now. ‘Suga’ believes he’s too good for Dvalishvili, whereas the challenger feels as if he brings something different to the table. Regardless of which camp you fall into, we’re going to get some real answers when the MMA leader arrives at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Prior to their collision, the two main eventers squared off in what proved to be an intense moment.