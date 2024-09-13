Former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie forced to withdraw from UFC Paris
Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie has been forced to withdraw from UFC Paris.
Later this month, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Paris, France. The French capital will play host to a string of really fun fights, including Renato Moicano vs Benoit Saint-Denis. In addition, Nora Cornolle was set to go up against Germanie de Randamie, a former UFC champion.
She has been there and done it all in combat sports throughout the course of her career. Now, at this point in her run, it’s all about seeing what she has left in the tank.
Unfortunately, we won’t get a chance to do that in Paris. During the following Instagram post, Germaine revealed that she has been forced out of the fight with Cornolle.
de Randamie announces UFC Paris withdrawal
“Hi guys, I’m so heartbroken to inform you that I had to pull out of my fight September 28th in Paris. Two weeks ago in training I broke my finger and fractured my foot. The doctors told me I couldn’t train for at least 3 weeks. Knowing I had only 5 weeks left .My team and I decided to pull us out, because we didn’t wanna take a risk and put one hell of a dogfight for you guys.
“I’m especially heartbroken because I’m coming close to the end of my fighting career and wanted to give this to my friends and family who planned to be attend in the arena. I had a plan but god decided differently this time. I will be back in the gym as soon as the doctor gives me green light. And I truly hope the UFC will give me my fight before the end of the year. Thank you for all your support and kind words. I will be back and do what I have planned to do. “DIE WITH MEMORIES, NOT DREAMS”
Jacqueline Cavalcanti is set to step in on short notice.
