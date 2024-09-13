Former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie forced to withdraw from UFC Paris

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie has been forced to withdraw from UFC Paris.

Later this month, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Paris, France. The French capital will play host to a string of really fun fights, including Renato Moicano vs Benoit Saint-Denis. In addition, Nora Cornolle was set to go up against Germanie de Randamie, a former UFC champion.

She has been there and done it all in combat sports throughout the course of her career. Now, at this point in her run, it’s all about seeing what she has left in the tank.

Unfortunately, we won’t get a chance to do that in Paris. During the following Instagram post, Germaine revealed that she has been forced out of the fight with Cornolle.