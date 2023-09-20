UFC Rankings Update: Sean O’Malley continues to climb the pound-for-pound ladder
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has made a small climb up the ladder of the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings.
For the last month, Sean O’Malley has been living the dream. He has quickly become one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts as a result of his TKO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. Of course, some would argue he already was, but he’s certainly taken his game to a whole new level.
‘Suga’ is a fascinating character and serves as a huge reason why there’s so much intrigue around the bantamweight division right now. Of course, moving forward, there are still plenty of questions regarding what the future holds for him.
In terms of the present, though, O’Malley continues to rise up through the ranks with the recent UFC.com rankings pushing him up to joint-6th on the pound-for-pound list.
Even when he's not fighting, Sean O'Malley is making moves up the rankings.@SugaSeanMMA got a slight bump to No. 6 in the latest official #UFC rankings update, moving up one spot and into a tie with Kamaru Usman. pic.twitter.com/u9HSqqCXVT
— John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) September 19, 2023
O’Malley climbs P4P rankings
1. Jon Jones
2. Alexander Volkanovski
3. Islam Makhachev
4. Leon Edwards
5. Charles Oliveira
6. Sean O’Malley (+1)
6. Kamaru Usman
8. Sean Strickland
9. Israel Adesanya
10. Alexandre Pantoja
11. Alex Pereira (+1)
12. Max Holloway (-1)
13. Aljamain Sterling
14. Jiri Prochazka
15. Jamahal Hill
Some may not like the fact that he’s getting such a push from the UFC, whereas others may not really care. Either way, there’s so much intrigue surrounding him right now that it’s hard not to be invested in what’s going to happen next.
The P4P rankings have always been debated at length, and that’ll always be the case for as long as they keep them around.
Do you believe that Sean O’Malley deserves to be tied-6th in the pound-for-pound rankings? Who do you think he should fight next at 135 pounds, and how long do you think he will be champion? Let us know your thoughts on all this, BJPENN Nation!
