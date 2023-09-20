UFC Rankings Update: Sean O’Malley continues to climb the pound-for-pound ladder

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has made a small climb up the ladder of the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings.

For the last month, Sean O’Malley has been living the dream. He has quickly become one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts as a result of his TKO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. Of course, some would argue he already was, but he’s certainly taken his game to a whole new level.

‘Suga’ is a fascinating character and serves as a huge reason why there’s so much intrigue around the bantamweight division right now. Of course, moving forward, there are still plenty of questions regarding what the future holds for him.

In terms of the present, though, O’Malley continues to rise up through the ranks with the recent UFC.com rankings pushing him up to joint-6th on the pound-for-pound list.