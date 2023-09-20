Henry Cejudo slams judge Mike Bell for his 10-8 scorecard for Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2: “You absolutely make me sick”
Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo believes Valentina Shevchenko should’ve gotten the nod over Alexa Grasso in their Noche UFC main event.
Last Saturday night in Las Vegas, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko battled it out over the UFC flyweight championship. Following a hard-fought affair, Grasso was able to retain her belt as a result of a split draw. The big controversy came from the fact that judge Mike Bell gave Grasso a 10-8 in the fifth round, when many felt as if she hadn’t done enough damage to Shevchenko to warrant that.
The majority of pundits, fighters and fans alike were surprised at the outcome, to say the least, including Valentina Shevchenko. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo also weighed in on what went down.
Cejudo backs Shevchenko
“Does Alexa Grasso deserve to have a 10-8 round like it? To me, it really doesn’t make any sense,” Cejudo said. “Did Alexa win the fifth round? 100 percent. Was it a 10-8 round? Absolutely not. Mike Bell, you absolutely make me sick. You absolutely make me sick. You should retire from judging, because you don’t know absolutely anything.”
“I have Alexa winning round two and five, and that’s it. And for what Valentina was able to do and the way she was kind of able to pap up her face, watching the fight as a whole, Valentina was the victor.”
Regardless of what you believe, it certainly seems as if a trilogy fight is coming at some point in the future.
