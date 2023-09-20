Henry Cejudo slams judge Mike Bell for his 10-8 scorecard for Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2: “You absolutely make me sick”

By Harry Kettle - September 20, 2023

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo believes Valentina Shevchenko should’ve gotten the nod over Alexa Grasso in their Noche UFC main event.

Henry Cejudo, Valentina Shevchenko

Last Saturday night in Las Vegas, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko battled it out over the UFC flyweight championship. Following a hard-fought affair, Grasso was able to retain her belt as a result of a split draw. The big controversy came from the fact that judge Mike Bell gave Grasso a 10-8 in the fifth round, when many felt as if she hadn’t done enough damage to Shevchenko to warrant that.

RELATED: FORMER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION ROBERT WHITTAKER WEIGHS IN ON THE NOCHE UFC MAIN EVENT CONTROVERSY: “I PROBABLY WOULD HAVE SCORED IT IN SHEVCHENKO’S FAVOR”

The majority of pundits, fighters and fans alike were surprised at the outcome, to say the least, including Valentina Shevchenko. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo also weighed in on what went down.

Cejudo backs Shevchenko

“Does Alexa Grasso deserve to have a 10-8 round like it? To me, it really doesn’t make any sense,” Cejudo said. “Did Alexa win the fifth round? 100 percent. Was it a 10-8 round? Absolutely not. Mike Bell, you absolutely make me sick. You absolutely make me sick. You should retire from judging, because you don’t know absolutely anything.”

“I have Alexa winning round two and five, and that’s it. And for what Valentina was able to do and the way she was kind of able to pap up her face, watching the fight as a whole, Valentina was the victor.”

Quotes via MMA News

Regardless of what you believe, it certainly seems as if a trilogy fight is coming at some point in the future.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo’s criticism of Mike Bell? How did you score the rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alexa Grasso Henry Cejudo Noche UFC UFC Valentina Shevchenko

Related

Valentina Shevchenko

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker weighs in on the Noche UFC main event controversy: “I probably would have scored it in Shevchenko’s favor”

Harry Kettle - September 20, 2023
Alexa Grasso punches Valentina Shevchenko at Noche UFC
Dana White

Dana White weighs in on the controversial Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 result: ‘“There is no way in hell that was a 10-8 round”

Harry Kettle - September 20, 2023

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the 10-8 scorecard from Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2.

Ciryl-Gane
UFC

Ciryl Gane opens up on "traumatizing" home robbery that occurred during his UFC Paris fight

Cole Shelton - September 19, 2023

Ciryl Gane has opened up on his house being robbed during his UFC Paris fight against Serghei Spivac.

Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko reveals she's set to undergo surgery for injury sustained during Alexa Grasso fight

Cole Shelton - September 19, 2023

Valentina Shevchenko will be going under the knife.

Tyson Fury and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tyson Fury explains why he thinks Tom Aspinall is the only person who can beat Jon Jones

Cole Shelton - September 19, 2023

Tyson Fury believes if anyone can defeat UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones it is his fellow Brit Tom Aspinall.

Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards

Gilbert Burns explains why 'super underrated' Leon Edwards will beat Colby Covington: "Win any day of the week"

Josh Evanoff - September 19, 2023
Dan Ige
Dan Ige

Dan Ige believes he has "better grappling" than Bryce Mitchell, expects his foe to "break again" at UFC Vegas 79

Cole Shelton - September 19, 2023

Dan Ige always figured he’d end up fighting Bryce Mitchell.

Michael Bisping and James Johnson
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping mocks NBA's James Johnson after Jon Jones callout: "Out of his mind"

Josh Evanoff - September 19, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes James Johnson is out of his mind for his comments about Jon Jones.

Sean O'Malley and Alexander Volkanovski.
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley believes he could knockout Alexander Volkanovski in future super fight: "100%"

Josh Evanoff - September 19, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley isn’t calling to fight Alexander Volkanovski, but he believes he would win.

Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic tells fans they are going to "waste a lot of money" if they bet on Jon Jones to beat him at UFC 295

Cole Shelton - September 19, 2023

Stipe Miocic doesn’t care that he’s the betting underdog at UFC 295.