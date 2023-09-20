Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo believes Valentina Shevchenko should’ve gotten the nod over Alexa Grasso in their Noche UFC main event.

Last Saturday night in Las Vegas, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko battled it out over the UFC flyweight championship. Following a hard-fought affair, Grasso was able to retain her belt as a result of a split draw. The big controversy came from the fact that judge Mike Bell gave Grasso a 10-8 in the fifth round, when many felt as if she hadn’t done enough damage to Shevchenko to warrant that.

The majority of pundits, fighters and fans alike were surprised at the outcome, to say the least, including Valentina Shevchenko. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo also weighed in on what went down.