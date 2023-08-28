UFC champion Sean O’Malley sounds off on MMA managers that take 20% of fighter purses: “If you do this to the fighters you are a POS”

By Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has taken a shot at MMA managers who take a certain amount of their fighter’s purse.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 269

In mixed martial arts, it’s always been tough to receive big paydays. Unless you’re one of the top stars in the sport, you probably aren’t going to be receiving the kind of lifechanging money that some would expect. As we know, fighter pay has been a big issue in the last couple of years, and this is one of the reasons why.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY SAYS HIS CELEBRITY “STATUS” ALLOWS HIM TO CHEAT ON HIS WIFE WITHOUT ANY REPERCUSSIONS: “YOU KNOW I GOT STATUS, SO I CAN”

In the mind of Sean O’Malley, though, there are other problems that need to be resolved. One such example of that involves MMA managers, who he believes are taking a bit more than they should.

O’Malley voices his opinion

“There are managers that take 20% of fighters purses AND 20% of their bonuses. If you do this to the fighters you are a POS.”

It certainly seems as if there’s something of a cold war between fighters, managers and UFC management right now. Everyone appears to be on a different side, and it isn’t going to get resolved overnight. For Sean O’Malley, now that he’s at the championship level, you’d have to think he’s receiving far bigger paydays than he once was. In addition, he likely has sponsors outside of the Octagon, which is always going to help increase his brand even further.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see how the state of UFC contracts changes – if it does at all.

How do you feel about the comments made by Sean O’Malley? Do you care, or does it particularly impact you? What’s next for him in the cage? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

