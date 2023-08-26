Sean O’Malley says his celebrity “status” allows him to cheat on his wife without any repercussions: “You know I got status, so I can”

By Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

Newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley says his celebrity “status” allows him to cheat on his wife without any repercussions.

Sean O'Malley, Danya Gonzalez, Wife, Cheat, UFC

O’Malley (17-1 MMA) captured the UFC’s highly coveted bantamweight world title in stunning fashion earlier this month at UFC 292, stopping Aljamain Sterling with a second-round TKO victory in Boston (see that here).

‘Suga’ was already a big star prior to his title-earning win, but his popularity and stardom have no signs of slowing down now that he has UFC gold wrapped around his waist.

Although the 28-year-old is married to Danya Gonzalez, that isn’t preventing him from having sexual relations with other females on the side.

Sean O’Malley spoke about his “open relationship” with his wife on Bradley Martyn’s “Raw Talk” podcast and explained that while they have “dope threesomes”, only he is allowed to have flings on the side.

“I’m a king, I pay for everything,” Sean O’Malley explained (h/t NY Post). “I treat Danya like a queen. If I get a little p*ss on the side, what does that have to do with anything? I have testosterone running through my veins; it’s that f*ckin’ simple. If I wasn’t paying for everything, if I wasn’t, you know, successful in any sort of way, and I was just like maybe an average Joe, I probably wouldn’t. It probably wouldn’t be fair. But I’m f**king King Kong baby. Andrew Tate explains it well. It’s status. You know I got status, so I can.”

Sean O’Malley later conceded that his wife Danya is “never fine with it” and “goes through phases”.

O’Malley and Gonzalez have been together for a few years now and have a daughter named Elena.

As for his next Octagon appearance, ‘Suga’ is planning to have his first title defense come in the form of a rematch with Marlon Vera at December’s UFC 296 event.

What do you think of Sean O’Malley claiming his celebrity “status” allows him to cheat on his wife?

 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

