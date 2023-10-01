Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling sends a message to Sean O’Malley following victory at Polaris 25: “Stop ducking the top contenders”

Aljamain Sterling Calls On Sean O’Malley To Fight Real Contenders

At the conclusion of Polaris 25, Aljamain Sterling urged Sean O’Malley to either fight him, or another top contender. It’s clear that “Funk Master” wants “Sugar” to forgo the possible rematch with Marlon “Chito” Vera.

Aljo has a message for the bantamweight champ 🗣️ #POLARIS25 pic.twitter.com/fUyJ9oY3rh — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 30, 2023

“I got a message for Mr. Sugar T***, ’cause he’s still that to me,” Sterling said. “Give me my rematch or fight Merab [Dvalishvili]. It’s that simple, stop ducking the top contenders, and be a man, and be a world champion. Fight the best of the best. That’s what I did, now you need to turn around and do the same exact sh*t. Let’s go.”

O’Malley has said he’s not interested in a rematch with Aljo, and he’d rather get a chance to avenge his lone pro MMA loss against Vera. Merab Dvalishvili has said he feels ready to fight O’Malley for the bantamweight championship next. The reigning 135-pound title holder has mentioned that he thinks the Vera fight is the most lucrative option for his first title defense.

UFC CEO Dana White has made it clear that he isn’t a fan of both Sterling and Merab not fighting each other due to their friendship. It’s led many to believe the UFC boss may side with O’Malley and book the “Chito” rematch. At this time, O’Malley’s first title challenger has not been made official.