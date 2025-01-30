Tim Welch gives positive health update on Sean O’Malley: ‘It makes me feel a lot better’

By Fernando Quiles - January 30, 2025

Head coach Tim Welch has given an update on the health status of Sean O’Malley and it’s a positive one.

Sean O’Malley

O’Malley hasn’t been seen in action since losing the UFC Bantamweight Championship to Merab Dvalishvili back in September 2024. O’Malley underwent hip surgery after the fight and has been on the road to recovery. Now that he’s had a few months to heal up, many have been wondering how the “Suga” show is feeling.

There is good news on that front if Welch is to be believed.

RELATED: TIM WELCH EXPLAINS WHY SEAN O’MALLEY DITCHED SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWING UFC TITLE LOSS TO MERAB DVALISHVILI

Sean O’Malley Grappling Again Following Hip Surgery

James Lynch recently interviewed Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch for Home of Fight. During the interview, Welch revealed that the former UFC bantamweight champion is starting to grapple in the gym post-surgery.

“They [UFC] haven’t confirmed anything with us,” Welch said. “They gave us a couple of ideas, they haven’t confirmed anything or any date. Right now, finally, he’s starting to get back to being able to wrestle and train jiu-jitsu for real, which is really nice and it makes me feel a lot better. But right now, we’re just focusing on recovering like a champion and just doing everything he can, putting down all social media, not doing anymore podcasts, saying no to interviews. If you saw his recovery sessions after some of his workouts you’d be like, ‘Holy smokes.’ He’s really recovering like a pro, and to beat someone like Merab that’s what it’s going to take.”

UFC CEO Dana White recently told Jim Rome that he expects O’Malley to get a title rematch against Merab Dvalishvili at some point this year. Dvalishvili is fresh off his first successful title defense, thwarting the efforts of the previously unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov. Dvalishvili won the UFC 311 co-main event via unanimous decision.

Now, fans are left to wonder how soon O’Malley can return to the Octagon. International Fight Week is always a juicy time period for a star such as “Suga,” but time will tell what ultimately transpires.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Sean Strickland Islam Makhachev

Sean Strickland blasts Islam Makhachev over middleweight talk: 'Go back to f***ing Dagestan'

Fernando Quiles - January 30, 2025
Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou, knockout, KO
Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier questions Israel Adesanya's motivation ahead of UFC return

Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned the motivation of Israel Adesanya ahead of his return to the cage.

Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira
Sean Strickland

Alex Pereira set to corner Sean Strickland in UFC 312 main event

Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

In an interesting move, Alex Pereira looks set to corner Sean Strickland in his upcoming UFC 312 main event.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor seemingly doubles down on Paul Hughes insults

Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

UFC fighter Conor McGregor seems to be doubling down on the insults he has thrown in the direction of Paul Hughes.

Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou
Israel Adesanya

Francis Ngannou sends warm wishes to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia

Harry Kettle - January 30, 2025

Former UFC star Francis Ngannou has wished Israel Adesanya the best ahead of his return to the cage on Saturday.

Israel Adesanya, Nassourdine Imavov

Pro fighters make their picks for Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov

Cole Shelton - January 29, 2025
Jairzinho Rozenstruik
UFC

Jairzinho Rozenstruik admits he wasn't looking to fight former training parner Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia: "We are professionals"

Cole Shelton - January 29, 2025

Jairzinho Rozenstruik turned himself back into a contender at heavyweight in 2024.

Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

REPORT | Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg targeted for UFC Mexico City main event

Josh Evanoff - January 29, 2025

According to a recent report, Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg will meet in the main event of UFC Mexico City in March.

Michael Page
UFC

Michael Page says he's "happy" to wrestle Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia: "This is an MMA game"

Cole Shelton - January 29, 2025

Michael Page is happy to werstle Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Nassourdine Imavov Israel Adesanya
Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov dismisses notion that Israel Adesanya is past his prime: 'I don't think he's getting older'

Fernando Quiles - January 29, 2025

Nassourdine Imavov doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya has lost a step.