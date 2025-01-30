Marcelo Garcia reflects on momentous return to action at ONE 170 

After 14 years, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu superstar Marcelo Garcia made a sensational return to grappling action at ONE 170 on January 24 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Garcia needed less than five minutes to submit fellow grappling icon Masukazu Imanari with a north-south choke in their openweight clash at Impact Arena. The victory marked his first competitive outing since 2011.

It’s been a long road back to action for Garcia. He overcame an arduous battle with stomach cancer, which reignited his ambition to compete. Now, he feels back to his very best – and that’s something he isn’t taking for granted.

“It was very emotional. It was an amazing show. And to be able to be a part of this, to be able to do grappling between those fights, I feel very honored. And obviously, it’s been so long that I am not doing this, almost 14 years ago,” the 42-year-old said.

“You guys can’t imagine how I feel. I’m feeling very young, but of course, with a lot more experience [now] than when I was 20 years old. So, it feels amazing.”