Marcelo Garcia reflects on momentous return to action at ONE 170 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 30, 2025

After 14 years, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu superstar Marcelo Garcia made a sensational return to grappling action at ONE 170 on January 24 in Bangkok, Thailand. 

Marcelo Garcia

Garcia needed less than five minutes to submit fellow grappling icon Masukazu Imanari with a north-south choke in their openweight clash at Impact Arena. The victory marked his first competitive outing since 2011.   

It’s been a long road back to action for Garcia. He overcame an arduous battle with stomach cancer, which reignited his ambition to compete. Now, he feels back to his very best – and that’s something he isn’t taking for granted.  

“It was very emotional. It was an amazing show. And to be able to be a part of this, to be able to do grappling between those fights, I feel very honored. And obviously, it’s been so long that I am not doing this, almost 14 years ago,” the 42-year-old said. 

“You guys can’t imagine how I feel. I’m feeling very young, but of course, with a lot more experience [now] than when I was 20 years old. So, it feels amazing.” 

What’s next for Marcelo Garcia?

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu extraordinaire Marcelo Garcia showed he still had what it takes to duel with the best of them at ONE 170. 

Garcia dominated Masakazu Imanari in under five minutes. But where does the 42-year-old’s 2025 go from here? 

Fortunately, submission grappling is in a fine place in ONE Championship. There is a wealth of names for him to compete against in openweight clashes. One of those could be another icon in former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Shinya Aoki. 

The Japanese star is no stranger to openweight matchups, having beaten former bantamweight MMA king John Lineker in January 2023. So if Garcia wants a showdown with another legend, Aoki would be a fitting name. 

If his path diverts him elsewhere, he could find fun competition in the likes of new arrivals Dante Leon and Cole Abate. Leon is no stranger to moving weightclasses. He’s previously outfought heavyweight opposition, while Abate would love the chance to assert himself further in ONE Championship with a legendary scalp. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Marcelo Garcia ONE Championship

Related

Chatri Sityodtong and Nabil Anane

Chatri Sityodtong believes Superlek vs. Nabil Anane II will play out differently

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 29, 2025
Eduard Folayang
ONE Championship

Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki IV booked for ONE 172

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 29, 2025

ONE Championship returns to Japan in just two months’ time, and they’re bringing the latest installment of a long-running feud between two MMA standouts. 

Johan Ghazali
Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali expects toughest battle yet versus Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

Teenage Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali has sensed that a showdown with fellow brawler Johan Estupinan was inevitable. The pair have been climbing the ranks for some time now, and there’s no better place to see who’ll prevail than at ONE 170. 

Tawanchai
ONE Championship

What's next for Tawanchai following flawless ONE 170 performance?

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

Reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai looked better than ever at ONE 170. But he’s still hungry for more gold. 

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

New interim champ Nabil Anane credits old foe for showing him “what a world-class athlete is” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

Newly crowned ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane made the most of his opportunity at ONE 170, and now the 6-foot-4 superstar is savoring the most profound moment of his career. Having said that, he has little time to rest.  

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong promises fans that ONE 170 will be “biggest show in Thailand’s history” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025
Marcelo Garcia
ONE Championship

Marcelo Garcia opens up on life-threatening battle with stomach cancer 

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

On and off the mats, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu icon Marcelo Garcia hasn’t had it easy in recent years. The legendary grappler has overcome an arduous battle with stomach cancer, and now he’s ready to embark on a new chapter of his life. 

Superlek Kiatmoo9
Superlek Kiatmuu9

Superlek breaks down Nico Carrillo-Nabil Anane Interim World Title clash  

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

Reigning two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 may be sidelined for this week’s monumental ONE 170 event, but he’ll still be paying attention. 

Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

ONE Championship's Jonathan Haggerty teases idea of showdown with UFC's Sean O'Malley

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty knows how to rile up combat sports fans.  

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane promises war with Nico Carrillo at ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

Fifth-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nabil Anane has the opportunity of a lifetime at ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II.  