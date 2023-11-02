Conor McGregor’s UFC payouts revealed in UFC antitrust court documents

By Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

Conor McGregor has had some of his UFC disclosed pay released due to the antitrust lawsuit.

Conor McGregor

A judge recently denied the UFC to appeal class certification in its ongoing antitrust lawsuit. The lawsuit made by several former fighters alleges that the promotion suppressed fighter pay through anti-competitive tactics such as shutting out competition and controlling the market from 2010 until 2017.

With this now in the hands of the court, all the documents can become public information and in the UFC’s defense, they are releasing payouts of fighters. One fighter whose salary was revealed was Conor McGregor who is the biggest name in the sport, as his payouts from the Chad Mendes fight to Eddie Alvarez were revealed. The documents were obtained by BloodyElbow.

In the Chad Mendes fight, Conor McGregor was paid $3,285,000. McGregor ended up winning that scrap by second-round TKO to become the interim featherweight title. He then fought Jose Aldo for the undisputed featherweight title next, which he won by KO in 13 seconds, and was paid $4,476,662 or $4,536,932, as the exact figure wasn’t known. Aldo, meanwhile, was paid $2,377,699.

After becoming the UFC featherweight champion, McGregor had back-to-back fights against Nate Diaz at welterweight, which ended up being box office successes. For those fights, the Irishman was paid $5,576,315 for the first fight, and $5,615,490 for the rematch.

The final fight that was disclosed for pay was UFC 205 where Conor McGregor TKO’d Eddie Alvarez to become the lightweight champion. McGregor was looking to become the first ever simultaneous champ-champ, which he did and the Irishman was paid $6,812,374 for the win.

In total, in the five fights that Conor McGregor’s salary was disclosed, he was paid $25,765,841 for an average of $5,153168.20 per fight. Of course, the Irishman is the biggest star in the UFC, so he would be making more than any other fighter during that time.

