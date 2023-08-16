Sean O’Malley’s coach admits he “wouldn’t be surprised” if ‘Suga’ takes down Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

By Cole Shelton - August 16, 2023

Tim Welch, the head coach of Sean O’Malley says he wouldn’t be surprised if ‘Suga’ outwrestled Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

Sean O'Malley

In the main event of UFC 292 from Boston, O’Malley is looking to become the new bantamweight champion when he faces Sterling. It’s an intriguing matchup and in the lead-up, many believe that if Sean O’Malley is going to win, it is because he kept the fight standing.

However, Tim Welch believes Sean O’Malley is very capable of out-grappling Aljamain Sterling and wouldn’t be surprised to see him takedown the champ.

‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he dumped Aljo’

“Just like you saw with Petr, he has some sneaky takedowns that will put people flat on their face. They are not really even like explosive double legs or single legs, they are duck under,” Welch said on The MMA Hour about Sean O’Malley wrestling Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. “He can duck under both ways. I wouldn’t be surprised if he dumped Aljo.”

RELATED: BJ Penn praises Marlon Vera ahead of fight with Pedro Munhoz.

When asked if he thinks Sean O’Malley’s grappling and wrestling is underrated, Tim Welch said he believes that to be the case.

“I think so, because with a striker like Petr, Sean is very dangerous along the fence, too. He can knock you out with both limbs and he throws subtle feints that from the TV you can’t see from the TV. But, when you are standing right in front of him, they are subtle feints that really mess people up,” Welch continued about Sean O’Malley. “With Petr we weren’t worried about putting our back up against the fence, because we know how dangerous he was there. A huge focus on this fight camp is keeping him off the fence. It will be a little different, it will be harder grab Sean than Aljo thinks.”

Ultimately, if Sean O’Malley does decide to wrestle Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 it will be an intriguing wrinkle to the fight. But, even if he doesn’t, Welch is confident his pupil will leave Boston as the new champion.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Ian Garry at UFC 292

Ian Garry believes he's the biggest draw of UFC 292: "They're tuning in for me because I'm a superstar!"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2023
Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez
Conor McGregor

Canelo Alvarez laughs off potential boxing match with Conor McGregor: "He's crazy!"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2023

Don’t expect to see Canelo Alvarez boxing former UFC champion Conor McGregor anytime soon.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

UFC 292 | Pro fighters make their picks for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley title fight

Cole Shelton - August 16, 2023

In the main event of UFC 292, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Aljamain Sterling looks to defend his title against Sean O’Malley. Heading into the scrap, Sterling is a sizeable -265 favorite while ‘Suga’ is a +200 underdog on FanDuel.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk
UFC

Joanna Jedrzejczyk exits USADA testing pool, officially notifies UFC of retirement

Fernando Quiles - August 16, 2023

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has decided to make her UFC retirement official.

Alexander Volkanovski Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling
Aljamain Sterling

Alexander Volkanovski reveals prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Fernando Quiles - August 16, 2023

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has high praise for both Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley, and he’s made his pick for the UFC 292 headliner.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.

Dana White believes Mark Zuckerberg is serious about fighting in the UFC: “He loves the sport and is training hard”

Fernando Quiles - August 16, 2023
James Krause
UFC

The UFC parts ways with three more fighters including James Krause

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the departure of three more fighters, including James Krause.

Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira
Jan Blachowicz

Alex Pereira explains why he feels Jan Blachowicz is a “tougher fight” than future opponent Jiri Prochazka

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023

Alex Pereira has explained why he believes Jiri Prochazka won’t be as tough as his recent opponent Jan Blachowicz.

Cody Garbrandt, UFC, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley reacts to Cody Garbrandt pulling out of UFC 292 fight: “Some people aren’t built for this”

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023

Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Cody Garbrandt pulling out of his scheduled bout at UFC 292 this weekend.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor tried to ‘get under his skin’ every chance he could on TUF 31

Zain Bando - August 15, 2023

After nearly an entire summer of reality television, Michael Chandler was given a chance to reflect on his experiences, coaching opposite Conor McGregor on TUF 31.