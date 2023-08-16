Pedro Munhoz jokes that he will “f**k up” Sean O’Malley in the fighter hotel due to unfinished business from eye poke

By Cole Shelton - August 16, 2023

Pedro Munhoz says he has unfinished business with Sean O’Malley.

Pedro Munhoz and Sean O'Malley

Munhoz and O’Malley fought back in July 2022 in what served as a major step-up in competition for ‘Suga’. Early on, Munhoz had some success on the feet and out landed O’Malley 19-to-15 in the first round. In the second round, Sean O’Malley started to have more success but he accidentally eye-poked Pedro Munhoz and the Brazilian couldn’t continue so the fight was called off.

After the eye poke, many assumed the two would run it back. However, Sean O’Malley was booked to face Petr Yan that October and he edged out a split decision. Pedro Munhoz, meanwhile, went on to beat Chris Gutierrez by decision back in April, and now as both are fighting on the same card at UFC 292, Munhoz says the two have unfinished business.

RELATED: Cory Sandhagen slams Henry Cejudo after UFC Nashville comments.

“Actually a part of me wants to f**k him up in the hotel. But the other part of me as a father, a husband and a believer says don’t do that. You’re going to get yourself (in trouble). I’m kidding,” Pedro Munhoz said at UFC 292 media day. “We’re professionals. I know he does (trash talk), it is what it is. I’m not the guy that I sell my soul to the devil so I can get more followers, sponsors or money. But nobody’s supposed to be like each other and he has his ways of doing things. I have my way of doing things. Even though it is a fight I am looking forward to seeing.”

With Pedro Munhoz thinking the two have unfinished business, the hope is eventually they will rematch with or another.

Of course, Sean O’Malley is set to fight for the bantamweight title at UFC 292 against Aljamain Sterling. Munhoz, meanwhile, is also on the main card where he faces Marlon Vera.

Perhaps, if both Munhoz and O’Malley win on Saturday, that could be the next fight. But, in all likelihood, Munhoz would need a couple more wins to get a title shot.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Pedro Munhoz Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley's coach admits he "wouldn't be surprised" if 'Suga' takes down Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - August 16, 2023
Ian Garry at UFC 292
UFC

Ian Garry believes he's the biggest draw of UFC 292: "They're tuning in for me because I'm a superstar!"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2023

UFC welterweight Ian Garry believes that the fans are tuning in for him on Saturday night.

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez
Conor McGregor

Canelo Alvarez laughs off potential boxing match with Conor McGregor: "He's crazy!"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2023

Don’t expect to see Canelo Alvarez boxing former UFC champion Conor McGregor anytime soon.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

UFC 292 | Pro fighters make their picks for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley title fight

Cole Shelton - August 16, 2023

In the main event of UFC 292, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Aljamain Sterling looks to defend his title against Sean O’Malley. Heading into the scrap, Sterling is a sizeable -265 favorite while ‘Suga’ is a +200 underdog on FanDuel.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk
UFC

Joanna Jedrzejczyk exits USADA testing pool, officially notifies UFC of retirement

Fernando Quiles - August 16, 2023

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has decided to make her UFC retirement official.

Alexander Volkanovski Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling

Alexander Volkanovski reveals prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Fernando Quiles - August 16, 2023
Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.
UFC

Dana White believes Mark Zuckerberg is serious about fighting in the UFC: “He loves the sport and is training hard”

Fernando Quiles - August 16, 2023

UFC President Dana White insists Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is all in on having an MMA fight.

James Krause
UFC

The UFC parts ways with three more fighters including James Krause

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the departure of three more fighters, including James Krause.

Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira
Jan Blachowicz

Alex Pereira explains why he feels Jan Blachowicz is a “tougher fight” than future opponent Jiri Prochazka

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023

Alex Pereira has explained why he believes Jiri Prochazka won’t be as tough as his recent opponent Jan Blachowicz.

Cody Garbrandt, UFC, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley reacts to Cody Garbrandt pulling out of UFC 292 fight: “Some people aren’t built for this”

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023

Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Cody Garbrandt pulling out of his scheduled bout at UFC 292 this weekend.