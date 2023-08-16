Pedro Munhoz jokes that he will “f**k up” Sean O’Malley in the fighter hotel due to unfinished business from eye poke

Pedro Munhoz says he has unfinished business with Sean O’Malley.

Munhoz and O’Malley fought back in July 2022 in what served as a major step-up in competition for ‘Suga’. Early on, Munhoz had some success on the feet and out landed O’Malley 19-to-15 in the first round. In the second round, Sean O’Malley started to have more success but he accidentally eye-poked Pedro Munhoz and the Brazilian couldn’t continue so the fight was called off.

After the eye poke, many assumed the two would run it back. However, Sean O’Malley was booked to face Petr Yan that October and he edged out a split decision. Pedro Munhoz, meanwhile, went on to beat Chris Gutierrez by decision back in April, and now as both are fighting on the same card at UFC 292, Munhoz says the two have unfinished business.

“Actually a part of me wants to f**k him up in the hotel. But the other part of me as a father, a husband and a believer says don’t do that. You’re going to get yourself (in trouble). I’m kidding,” Pedro Munhoz said at UFC 292 media day. “We’re professionals. I know he does (trash talk), it is what it is. I’m not the guy that I sell my soul to the devil so I can get more followers, sponsors or money. But nobody’s supposed to be like each other and he has his ways of doing things. I have my way of doing things. Even though it is a fight I am looking forward to seeing.”

With Pedro Munhoz thinking the two have unfinished business, the hope is eventually they will rematch with or another.

Of course, Sean O’Malley is set to fight for the bantamweight title at UFC 292 against Aljamain Sterling. Munhoz, meanwhile, is also on the main card where he faces Marlon Vera.

Perhaps, if both Munhoz and O’Malley win on Saturday, that could be the next fight. But, in all likelihood, Munhoz would need a couple more wins to get a title shot.