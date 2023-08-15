Aljamain Sterling reveals he has a bet with Sean O’Malley over who shoots a takedown first

Aljamain Sterling gets technical on a takedown

When asked if he feels like that is a bad bet for him, Aljamain Sterling was quick to respond saying he can still get Sean O’Malley down without shooting for a takedown.

“Well if I body lock him, is that really a shot? Is that really a shot?” Sterling said.

Although Aljamain Sterling says he and Sean O’Malley have the bet, whether or not they will actually follow through with it is to be seen. As well, it is also $100, which isn’t much money to either of them considering they both will be making well into the six figures for this fight and if Sterling needs to shoot a takedown to win, that’s much more important than a $100.

Aljamain Sterling enters his UFC 292 title defense against O’Malley coming off a decision win over Henry Cejudo back in May. Prior to that, he beat TJ Dillashaw by TKO to defend his bantamweight title for the second time. He’s currently 23-3 as a pro and is riding a nine-fight win streak with his last loss coming back in 2017.