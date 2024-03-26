Jiri Prochazka “not surprised” that Bo Nickal received UFC 300 main card slot ahead of him: “I really don’t care”

By Harry Kettle - March 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka has revealed that he isn’t surprised Bo Nickal got a spot on the main card of UFC 300 ahead of him.

Bo Nickal

At UFC 300, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka returns to the Octagon to battle Aleksandar Rakic. However, while many felt as if that was a bout worthy of being on the main card, the promotion disagreed. Instead, Bo Nickal will take on Cody Brundage as he attempts to extend his unbeaten run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

RELATED: Official lineup for UFC 300 released, Bo Nickal receives main card placement

For a lot of fans, this was a disappointing decision from the UFC. While Nickal is considered to be a real prospect, the popular opinion is that he hasn’t done enough to earn a position like this yet.

When asked about the matter during a recent interview, the aforementioned Jiri Prochazka didn’t seem to mind too much.

Prochazka reacts to Nickal on main card

“I was not surprised, I really don’t care about that,” Prochazka told Inside Fighting. “I just accept that. That’s my attitude. I accept that, and next time, from now till the next time, I will show that my fight will be on the main card or in the main event. That’s why I’m fighting. I want to show every time the beauties of the martial arts.”

Prochazka went on to talk about his hope of securing another title shot.

“I believe in that, and I will do everything for that,” Prochazka said. “Because after last fight, after that decision, I believe I can be the champion, and I will.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe Jiri Prochazka’s fight deserved to be on the main card of UFC 300 ahead of Bo Nickal’s? Do you think that both men will win their respective contests? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

