Jiri Prochazka “not surprised” that Bo Nickal received UFC 300 main card slot ahead of him: “I really don’t care”

Jiri Prochazka has revealed that he isn’t surprised Bo Nickal got a spot on the main card of UFC 300 ahead of him.

At UFC 300, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka returns to the Octagon to battle Aleksandar Rakic. However, while many felt as if that was a bout worthy of being on the main card, the promotion disagreed. Instead, Bo Nickal will take on Cody Brundage as he attempts to extend his unbeaten run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

RELATED: Official lineup for UFC 300 released, Bo Nickal receives main card placement

For a lot of fans, this was a disappointing decision from the UFC. While Nickal is considered to be a real prospect, the popular opinion is that he hasn’t done enough to earn a position like this yet.

When asked about the matter during a recent interview, the aforementioned Jiri Prochazka didn’t seem to mind too much.