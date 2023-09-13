Sean O’Malley weighs in on Sean Strickland’s title win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “It didn’t look like the Izzy that fought Alex Pereira”

UFC star Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Last weekend, Sean Strickland shocked the world. He did so by defeating Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision to capture the UFC middleweight championship. While Strickland’s performance was incredible, it’s also worth noting that ‘Stylebender’ looked particularly poor on the night. In the eyes of many pundits, of course, this was due to the great work done by Strickland, but Adesanya’s shortcomings also need to be acknowledged.

Someone who was watching the bout closely was none other than Sean O’Malley. In addition to his live reaction video, ‘Suga’ also gave his thoughts on how the contest went down in another clip.