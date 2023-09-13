Danial Williams believes he has advantages over undefeated kickboxing champ Jonathan Di Bella: “I’m going to have more power”

When it comes to confidence, Danial Williams is not short of it.

That’s a good thing, too. “Mini T” will need every ounce of self-belief when he challenges Jonathan Di Bella for the latter’s ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title.

The five-round clash takes place at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6. The event airs live in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Williams isn’t holding back when it comes to sizing up his undefeated opponent.

In fact, the Thai-Aussie spitfire believes Di Bella has yet to step into the ring with someone of his caliber.

“I don’t feel like he’s fought the experienced guys here. Zhang Peimian is probably the most experienced guy, and that was a close fight, very close. If [Di Bella] didn’t get the head kick, I think they’d have given it to [Zhang],” Williams said.

“I just feel like he just hasn’t fought someone like me before.”

Known for his fan-friendly style of fighting, Williams plans to dictate the tempo of the match from the opening bell.

“Expect absolute fireworks. I am just going to walk forward. I’m going to be able to take his shots. I’m going to give him the best shots that I’ve got,” he promised.

“This is it for me, so you’re just going to see pure action. Just someone who’s just not going to be circling, not going to be running back. [I’m] just going to be really trying to get that best shot and hurt him.”