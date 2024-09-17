VIDEO | Georgian fans go berserk as Merab Dvalishvili wins a UFC title

By Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili gave Georgians a new role model to look up to after his triumphant showing at UFC 306.

Merab Dvalishvili

Dvalishvili became the UFC’s second Georgian champion by defeating Sean O’Malley by unanimous decision on Saturday. He wrestled his way to a title win and largely shut down O’Malley’s striking offensive.

Dvalishvili joins Ilia Topuria as the latest Georgian fighter to achieve UFC gold. Topuria won the UFC featherweight title by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298.

Dvalishvili and Topuria have risen to national heroes in Georgia due to their combat sports success. After Dvalishvili’s win at UFC 306, the capital city of Tbilisi collectively celebrated his achievement.

Merab Dvalishvili’s win sparks joy in Georgia

Watch below as thousands rejoice in Dvalishvili’s victory.

Dvalishvili is unbeaten over his last 11 fights, including recent victories over former UFC champions. Before UFC 306, he defeated Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo, and José Aldo en route to the title shot.

Dvalishvili will likely face the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov next for his first title defense. Nurmagomedov most recently defeated former interim title challenger Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Dvalishvili’s path to the world title came after back-to-back losses to begin his promotional tenure. A win over Terrion Ware in Sept. 2018 was the catalyst for his current run inside the Octagon.

Dvalishvili’s last defeat was against Ricky Simon in April 2018. He lost his UFC debut by a controversial split decision in 2017.

Dvalishvili got revenge for his teammate and former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. At UFC 292 last year, Sterling lost his bantamweight title against O’Malley by second-round TKO.

Dvalishvili is now the hunted at 135lbs in arguably the UFC’s most stacked division. Nurmagomedov, Sandhagen, Deiveson Figueiredo, and others are waiting in the wings for a title shot.

Dvalishvili and Topuria have helped put Georgia on the combat sports map. Regardless of how both fighters do from here on out, their impact on the region is inarguable.

