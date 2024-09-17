VIDEO | Georgian fans go berserk as Merab Dvalishvili wins a UFC title

Merab Dvalishvili’s win sparks joy in Georgia

Watch below as thousands rejoice in Dvalishvili’s victory.

An unforgettable day for Georgia, Georgian sport and Georgian people 🇬🇪❤ 7-8AM, thousands of people in the streets of Tbilisi, Georgia, paralyzed capital city, and #AndNew UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili! 👑 What a time to be alive as a Georgian! 🇬🇪 🎥 Setanta… pic.twitter.com/yiL6SLBewR — Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 (@iHeartGeorgius1) September 15, 2024

Dvalishvili is unbeaten over his last 11 fights, including recent victories over former UFC champions. Before UFC 306, he defeated Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo, and José Aldo en route to the title shot.

Dvalishvili will likely face the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov next for his first title defense. Nurmagomedov most recently defeated former interim title challenger Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Dvalishvili’s path to the world title came after back-to-back losses to begin his promotional tenure. A win over Terrion Ware in Sept. 2018 was the catalyst for his current run inside the Octagon.

Dvalishvili’s last defeat was against Ricky Simon in April 2018. He lost his UFC debut by a controversial split decision in 2017.

Dvalishvili got revenge for his teammate and former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. At UFC 292 last year, Sterling lost his bantamweight title against O’Malley by second-round TKO.

Dvalishvili is now the hunted at 135lbs in arguably the UFC’s most stacked division. Nurmagomedov, Sandhagen, Deiveson Figueiredo, and others are waiting in the wings for a title shot.

Dvalishvili and Topuria have helped put Georgia on the combat sports map. Regardless of how both fighters do from here on out, their impact on the region is inarguable.