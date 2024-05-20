Sean O’Malley reveals he got ‘swatted’ during recent gaming live stream, briefly detained by cops

By Curtis Calhoun - May 20, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley had swarms of police at his home last weekend as the victim of a swatting incident.

Sean O'Malley

O’Malley successfully defended the UFC bantamweight title by defeating Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in March. He’s expected to face Merab Dvalishvili in his next title defense later this year.

‘Swatting’ is when someone makes a prank call to emergency personnel to force a large police response to a targeted residence. Many celebrities, including Dr. Phil [McGraw] and various social media stars, have been victims of swatting in recent years.

As O’Malley was enjoying a quiet day at home with his family, he became the latest victim in the trending prank method.

Sean O’Malley arrested by Arizona police in ‘swatting’ incident

In a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley explained what happened at his Arizona residence.

“Went home, I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna stream today,’” O’Malley said. “Streaming, about an hour and a half in I see a f**** cop fly down my road. I feel like instantly I kinda knew because I’ve heard about like Adin [Ross], and the big streamers getting swatted. People find out where they’re at and they call the cops, say something happened that obviously didn’t happen and then they’re f***** getting swatted…

“So, I peek out my head out the window to see if maybe it’s something else. But then they’re on the intercom and I see a bunch of cops and they’re like, ‘Walk out with your hands up.’ So I f**** walk out, hands up. I was like, ‘I’m just gonna listen. I could get shot’. I’ve got shotguns pointed at me, [assault rifles] from like four different cops.”

O’Malley went on to acknowledge that was briefly detained in the back of a police vehicle as officers searched his home. As of this writing, the person who made the false-flag call hasn’t been identified.

Luckily, O’Malley nor any of his family were harmed in the incident. Going forward, the UFC bantamweight champion will likely increase security at his home to prevent future incidents.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

