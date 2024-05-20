Sean O’Malley reveals he got ‘swatted’ during recent gaming live stream, briefly detained by cops

Sean O’Malley arrested by Arizona police in ‘swatting’ incident

In a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley explained what happened at his Arizona residence.

“Went home, I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna stream today,’” O’Malley said. “Streaming, about an hour and a half in I see a f**** cop fly down my road. I feel like instantly I kinda knew because I’ve heard about like Adin [Ross], and the big streamers getting swatted. People find out where they’re at and they call the cops, say something happened that obviously didn’t happen and then they’re f***** getting swatted…

“So, I peek out my head out the window to see if maybe it’s something else. But then they’re on the intercom and I see a bunch of cops and they’re like, ‘Walk out with your hands up.’ So I f**** walk out, hands up. I was like, ‘I’m just gonna listen. I could get shot’. I’ve got shotguns pointed at me, [assault rifles] from like four different cops.”

O’Malley went on to acknowledge that was briefly detained in the back of a police vehicle as officers searched his home. As of this writing, the person who made the false-flag call hasn’t been identified.

Luckily, O’Malley nor any of his family were harmed in the incident. Going forward, the UFC bantamweight champion will likely increase security at his home to prevent future incidents.