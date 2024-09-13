Sean O’Malley sounds off on “little f**king weasel” Henry Cejudo ahead of UFC 306: “I’m a nightmare for him”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has gone off on Henry Cejudo ahead of the former’s return to the cage tomorrow night.

This weekend, Sean O’Malley will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili. The expectation is that it’ll be a night to remember at the Sphere in Las Vegas, with these two fighters – who have drastically different styles – trading blows.

Beyond just Dvalishvili, though, ‘Suga’ has plenty of other rivals in the promotion. That includes Henry Cejudo, with Sean recently keeping that feud going strong by walking out on his podcast after just 30 seconds.

When asked about ‘Triple C’ during a recent interview, O’Malley wasn’t about to hold back.