Sean O’Malley sounds off on “little f**king weasel” Henry Cejudo ahead of UFC 306: “I’m a nightmare for him”

By Harry Kettle - September 13, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has gone off on Henry Cejudo ahead of the former’s return to the cage tomorrow night.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo

This weekend, Sean O’Malley will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili. The expectation is that it’ll be a night to remember at the Sphere in Las Vegas, with these two fighters – who have drastically different styles – trading blows.

Beyond just Dvalishvili, though, ‘Suga’ has plenty of other rivals in the promotion. That includes Henry Cejudo, with Sean recently keeping that feud going strong by walking out on his podcast after just 30 seconds.

When asked about ‘Triple C’ during a recent interview, O’Malley wasn’t about to hold back.

O’Malley hits out at Cejudo

“Henry, he’s gonna be at home streaming this fight illegally because he can’t afford it on his couch, kicking his feet up,” O’Malley told Cormier. “Henry is just a little f—king weasel, and I don’t like that guy … It’s his attitude. He rubs a lot of people wrong. He got this big ego like I’m the man of fighting, and I’m pound-for-pound and teaching Jon Jones how to fight.

“Like bro, you’re not that f—king good. Yeah, you won a couple fights but you’re not that f—king good. Talking about going down to 25 because I’m running the division! He’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna fight Sean’ — you don’t wanna fight me. He doesn’t wanna fight me. I’m a nightmare for him. He’s like, ‘Oh I’ll take you down, hold you down.’ Cool, I’ll get up and kill you. You suck, Henry sucks.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Who would win in a fight between these two if they ever squared off? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Henry Cejudo Sean O'Malley UFC

