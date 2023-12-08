Sean O’Malley says one trait drives him: “Meditation”

By Zain Bando - December 7, 2023

Current UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has remained relaxed since knocking out Aljamain Sterling in August.

Sean O'Malley, UFC

O’Malley, 29, is already thinking about his long-term goals and what he hopes to achieve before the end of his career, which may include a trial run in boxing.

Nonetheless, O’Malley wants what’s best for him, which he says comes down to one key trait: meditation.

Hosting Episode 262 of the ‘Timbo SugarShow, O’Malley took a holistic view of himself, breaking down the key elements, including mindset.

“If I didn’t have a fight coming up [against Marlon Vera], just knowing that date,” Sean O’Malley said. “March 9. Miami. Movie. “Chito.” Rematch. It just makes it so much easier for me to focus. I’m like, ‘Okay, that [fight] gives me my purpose.’ Not having that is hard. It’s hard. That’s done. It’s over. I knocked “Aljo” out. No one gives a f***. It’s over. But even when I’m done with [fighting], it’s gonna be the same as how I feel now about the s*** I’ve already done.”

Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMa, 9-1 UFC) said if it weren’t for his mindset, he wouldn’t be the person he is today.

“That comes down to meditation,” O’Malley said. “The more we can get better at meditation, it’s just…that is literally the only answer. The only answer is learning how to sit with your thoughts ”

Given his timeline, O’Malley has bigger long-term goals post-retirement, which might occur in the next decade.

“At 45, I want to be a billionaire on my private jet flying from different cities partying,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley has been with the UFC since 2017, as he quickly rose to superstardom, including an upset win over Petr Yan to earn his title shot. His lone UFC loss came against Vera, where his TKO loss, which kept him sidelined for nearly a year, turned into a five-fight winning streak culminating with the Sterling KO.

What are your thoughts on Sean O’Malley’s comments before his UFC 299 return? Let us know, Penn Nation!

