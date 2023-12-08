WATCH | Conor McGregor drops sparring partner with left hand ahead of potential UFC return

By Cole Shelton - December 7, 2023

Conor McGregor dropped a sparring partner with his patented left hand.

Conor McGregor

Training footage was recently released of McGregor sparring with someone ahead of his UFC return. In the clip, the two are getting good work in with one another as they worked on movement and landing light shots.

However, as the training partner dropped his hands, Conor McGregor threw a vicious left hand that connected cleanly and dropped the sparring partner. He immediately got up and McGregor made sure he was all good, but the shot was a perfectly timed punch showing the Irishman’s precision and power are still there.

As of right now, it’s uncertain who the sparring partner is, but the video was recent as it was uploaded by McGregor’s website TheMacLife.

It also is good news that Conor McGregor is in the gym ahead of his potential return. McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. Since then, he has been rehabbing the keg and the hope is he can return soon, and potentially at UFC 300.

“In!,” McGregor tweeted to a fan who asked if’s fighting at UFC 300… I am confident we get the set date. There is no one holding no one back. A lot goes on behind the scenes but all involved are working hard to make it happen.”

However, no date has been made official for Conor McGregor’s UFC return, which has been frustrating for the Irishman and many fans. The hope was he would fight in 2023 after coaching TUF against Michael Chandler but that did not happen.

But, as he continues to wait for his return fight, McGregor remains in the gym training which his coach John Kavanagh has been pleased with.

“Just today, I sent him a message, and he sent me a message back on the mats rolling with a black belt where he is now,” Kavanagh said. “… He’s training away and very hungry. I’m looking forward to the return next year, whenever that date is. I don’t know where or when it is, but I am looking forward to that inevitable return,” John Kavanagh said to MMAJunkie.

Conor McGregor (22-6) is coming off back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier. In the trilogy, he broke his leg, but before that, he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Poirier. The Irishman is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. In his career, he holds notable wins over Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Eddie Alvarez, and Nate Diaz among others.

