Sean O’Malley reveals he won’t be getting PPV points in upcoming UFC title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “It sucks”

By Harry Kettle - May 9, 2023

Sean O’Malley has revealed that he won’t receive pay-per-view points for his upcoming title showdown against Aljamain Sterling.

Sean O'Malley

At UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo via split decision to retain the UFC bantamweight championship. In doing so, he set up a future meeting with number one contender Sean O’Malley.

Ever since debuting, O’Malley has been seen as a future title challenger. Later this year, he’ll get the chance to prove that he belongs when he steps in there against ‘Funk Master’.

The two actually collided inside the cage on Saturday night and there appears to be some genuine beef between them. Of course, that could all be for show, but it’s certainly going to make for an entertaining build-up between them.

However, as per O’Malley, he won’t actually be receiving PPV points for the contest.

“I’m very curious what the PPVs did for this fight [Sterling/Cejudo],” O’Malley said. “I think me versus Aljo could double it — or I could double it, sorry. I think the fight’s gonna do the numbers it’s gonna do, I don’t necessarily have to sell the fight, I just think it’s gonna be twice as engaging. In my humble opinion, yes.”

O’Malley’s problem

“It sucks because the champ gets the PPV points, I wasn’t able to get that on my terms,” O’Malley continued. “If I do get that, maybe I try to push it a little more. But at the end of the day, I want it to do really well. Aljo’s gonna send me a little percentage of it, he said. It is what it is. I’m making a good amount money so I’m not too worried about it. I’m getting paid, so I’ll be alright without that. I still gotta go out there and do what I do — that’s take Aljo out and then we’ll go from there.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Will Sean O’Malley defeat Aljamain Sterling? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

