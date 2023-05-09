search

Josh Thomson explains why he was “getting a little mad at some of the commentary” during the UFC 288 main event: “That bothered me”

By Christopher Taylor - May 8, 2023

Former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson was not impressed with commentary during last weekend’s UFC 288 main event.

Saturday’s pay-per-view event in New Jersey was headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring former title holder Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) challenging reigning champ Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA).

‘Triple C’ was looking to reclaim the 135lbs title he never lost, while ‘Funkmaster’ was looking to make history by becoming the first bantamweight champion to record three consecutive title defenses.

The highly anticipated UFC 288 main event went the full five rounds and after twenty-five minutes of action fans and fighters alike seemed split on who actually won the contest. Ultimately the judges were also split in their decision making, as Aljamain Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47).

In addition to the scorecard controversy, fight fans also voiced their displeasure with the work from the UFC’s pay-per-view commentary team in Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik.

Former UFC fighter and current Bellator analyst Josh Thomson was one of many to voice his frustration.

“[Cejudo] didn’t do anything wrong, he didn’t make any mistakes,” Thomson said. “I was getting a little mad at some of the commentary. ‘Cause they kept saying like, ‘ Oh, the leg kicks are having an effect.’ He didn’t switch his stances, he wasn’t flinching, he wasn’t hobbling, he wasn’t limping. What are you talking about? Yeah, they hurt. I’m sure they hurt. But he wasn’t showing anything that said the leg was hurt…I mean if you’re gonna start saying that that’s what happened, then – I don’t wanna say, they’re not skewing the audience that’s listening at home.”

Josh Thomson continued (h/t MMANews):

“But that bothered me a little bit, the leg kick thing bothered me a little bit and then also too, like even DC…He was saying that Henry needs to get these rounds, he’s kind of fighting from behind. I didn’t look at it that way. I looked at it as like they both need – if I’m a commentator, I need to be saying ‘Both these guys need to show themselves that they’re winning these rounds convincingly.”

How did you feel about the commentary work from Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik during last weekend’s UFC 288 main event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

