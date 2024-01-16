Sean O’Malley responds to fans questioning his “star power” because of UFC 299 card: “It’s so funny”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has responded to fans questioning his star power due to the strength of the UFC 299 card.

At UFC 299, Sean O’Malley will defend his title against Marlon Vera in a massive grudge match. In addition to that contest, the Miami event is absolutely stacked with talent from head to toe. When you take a look at it as a whole, there’s a real argument to be made that this is one of the most impressive shows the promotion has ever produced.

Of course, this has also started a conspiracy amongst MMA fans. Many believe that the UFC is putting so many great fights on the card so that when it sells well on pay-per-view, they can point to O’Malley as a big draw being the reason.

As you can imagine, ‘Suga’ had some thoughts on that.